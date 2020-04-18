Just as we’ve had to change everything about our daily routines with the COVID-19 pandemic, coverage of the news changes as well.
We’ve had much more interest and traffic to our website since the pandemic took hold. And we’ve beefed up the content offerings there.
The Free Press has had an online presence for nearly 20 years. We first won a “best website” award from the Associated Press in Minnesota in 2005, a year after Facebook was founded. Our website took “Website of the Year” in a 2013 competition among the 30 or so newspapers across the country owned by our parent company.
But the biggest advantage for readers in the coronavirus era is the sheer volume of news that we can put online compared to the print edition newspaper. While there may be a dozen coronavirus stories in the print edition, our website has an automatic feed set up for virus stories. We not only have all our local virus stories online, but an additional 20 or more in a 24 hour news cycle.
Technology allows us to set up our website to pull any stories with the word coronavirus or COVID-19 from our state and national wire services from the Associated Press.
We pooled all our local stories — over 100 of them since March 12 — in one place.
Online news has become popular during the pandemic. Like other news outlets, The Free Press has gained subscribers, mostly digital-only subscribers, who find a need for news wherever they are and who can access it from any digital or mobile device.
You can also set up your Facebook feed to get Free Press news. We have a robust twitter site @mankatonews where you can follow every single thing we tweet. And it’s a lot. With a quick touch of the link on a tweet, you can be off and reading.
Of course, you’ve also probably heard newspapers, like other businesses, are taking a financial hit in advertising. That’s no surprise. Closed stores don’t really have a budget to advertise. That has led to all newspapers looking at their cost structures.
Hundreds of newspapers have cut costs by eliminating production and delivery of the hard copy newspaper one or two days a week. The Fargo Forum, a paper about four or five times the circulation of The Free Press, discontinued its Monday and Friday print editions in early April.
The Free Press continues to offer 7-day a week home delivery of our print edition, and while we’re happy to continue that tradition that readers love, we also need to continue to innovate.
We’ll innovate by continuing to build a robust website and digital presence. New digital platforms can offer different ways to consume news that can be visually driven or involve interactive charts and graphics. We can offer video online to enhance the feel of a story.
Delivering news online or on social media appeals to our younger, say under 40, audience.
In many ways, the digital production of news offers more bang for the buck. The good thing for print edition subscribers is they can access the digital edition and all its enriched content for no additional cost. The digital edition also comes with a replica e-edition of the print edition that is easy to navigate and read and includes all the features like puzzles and comics found in the print edition.
For those without a print subscription, the cost of the digital edition alone is about 50 cents a day.
You can sign up for a new subscription or activate your total access free digital edition by going to mankatofreepress.com/subscriptions/. If you need further help with that call our customer service number at 625-4451.
We’ll continue to provide robust report on the COVID-19 pandemic in print and online. Know that The Free Press has lived through the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, World Wars I and II, the Depression, 9/11 and the Great Recession. And we’ll be here with you through the COVID pandemic as well.
Joe Spear is the editor of The Free Press. He can be reached at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com Follow on Twitter at @jfspear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.