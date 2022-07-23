Gov. Tim Walz said he has made numerous concessions, some 100%, in negotiations with Republicans to get some kind of deal done in a special session, and more and more groups are pushing for one.
On Friday, a building trades group delivered a resolution to Walz in Mankato that was signed by several Republican senators saying they would favor a special session that was narrowly focused on a bonding bill and a bill that would trigger federal infrastructure money.
Walz said he will discuss the idea with his team and try for a special session sometime after the Aug. 9 primary, when more legislators will know where they stand.
“I think there’s building pressure. I’m open to all of it,” Walz said in a meeting Friday with The Free Press editorial board. “I gave on other positions just to get things done,” said Walz, citing his support for moving motor vehicle sales tax to transportation funding, a position long opposed by himself and other Democrats and a longtime push by Republicans.
Walz called allegations that he told DFL House to kill a bill in the state government conference committee after it was agreed upon are “100% false.” GOP Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, made the allegation in a opinion piece in the July 1 Free Press.
A recent proposal for a special session came in the form of $2,000 rebate checks to families to help them deal with inflation and other rising costs, and he notes with some irony that the rebate idea touted by conservative interest groups and Republicans is no longer popular after a DFL governor proposes it.
On Thursday, the governor called for a special session to boost funding for the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to work on a backlog of gun cases and the need for another State Patrol helicopter to help in the rising number of high-speed chases. The helicopter ended 13 high-speed chases on a recent weekend in the metro area that could only have been stopped with the help of a helicopter, Walz said.
In each of the three announcements asking legislators to consider coming back for a special session, he has not heard one word from Republicans, he said. The House DFL responded, but leadership said they are so far only committing to “maybe” as an answer to a special session.
Walz said he would rather not call a special session without agreement on both sides on the issues, and he also doesn’t want to risk losing a commissioner to a Senate Republican vote to reject state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, someone he said he cannot afford to lose.
At one time, Walz had asked for a written agreement from Republicans that they would not hold commissioner votes during a special session. He now says he is open to a “trust” agreement without a signed agreement if it helps get a special session done.
Republicans have pulled back from a preliminary deal for $4 billion in tax relief, $4 billion spending and $4 billion as a budget reserve when GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen told them to hold off on a deal in hopes that Republicans would win the governor’s race and take majorities in the House and Senate.
Jensen has not denied that charge.
But Walz said even if he believed the opposite — the Democrats would control all three branches of power — he would still take a deal now. He also rejects a strategy to call a special session without agreements and to blame Republicans if nothing gets done.
Walz makes a good case for a special session, and it appears some Republicans are recognizing that with the signatures on the building trades resolution for a bonding bill. But it would be a mistake for House Democrats to create a special session that balloons out of control with abortion and gun bills.
Walz would do well to take a deal, however small, and House Democrats should go along. If they do, and Senate Republicans don’t go along, they’ll be facing a lot of negative talking points in November.
Right now it looks like Republicans are against everything, including rebate checks, local bonding projects, special education funding, public safety funding and road funding.
Not exactly a platform to win elections.
Joe Spear is editor of The Free Press. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
