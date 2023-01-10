A Free Press story prior to last November’s election found many local voters saying they were motivated to go to the polls to vote for candidates who supported abortion rights.
Indeed, the sentiment was similar with voters across the state, no doubt helping Democrats take control of all three policy-making branches of Minnesota government.
In response, the DFL majorities have made codifying abortion rights into law their first priority. Indeed, the proposed legislation introduced in the House and Senate were the very first bills submitted in the just started session.
The Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act would guarantee reproductive rights in the state, including the right to have access to birth control and abortion.
There is already some protection in the state for abortion, based on a past Minnesota Supreme Court that said it was a right under the state Constitution. But many Minnesotans are understandably concerned that a different court in the future could arrive at a different decision.
That’s what happened when a conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 2022, reversing decades of previous high court decisions.
Since the nation’s high court overturned Roe, voters in states across the country have passed referendums protecting abortion. But some state legislatures have also passed draconian abortion restrictions. And, amazingly, have even tried to reduce access to birth control.
Minnesota has always been known as a place that values medical professionals (who overwhelmingly support the Legislature’s move to protect abortion) as well as the rights of women to make decisions about their bodies and health.
The legislation in the House and Senate should be debated and approved as soon as possible so it can be delivered to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk.
