Mankato area legislators
Gov. Tim Walz
130 State Capitol
75 Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 201-3400; 800-657-3717
Email tool available at: mn.gov/governor/contact
State Representatives
District 19A
Susan Akland (R), St. Peter
203 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-8634
E-mail: rep.susan.akland@house.mn
District 19B
Luke Frederick (DFL), Mankato
487 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-3248
E-mail: rep.luke.frederick@house.mn
District: 23B
Rep. Jeremy Munson (R), Lake Crystal
323 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-4240
E-mail: rep.jeremy.munson@house.mn
District 24A
Rep. John Petersburg (R), Waseca
217 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-5368
E-mail: rep.john.petersburg@house.mn
District 23A
Rep. Bjorn Olson (R), Elmore
375 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-3240
E-mail: rep.bjorn.olson@house.mn
District 20B
Rep. Todd Lippert (D), Northfield
523 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-0171
E-mail: rep.todd.lippert@house.mn
District 16B
Rep. Paul Torkelson (R), Hanska
251 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-9303
E-mail: rep.paul.torkelson@house.mn
District 20A
Rep. Brian Pfarr (R), Le Sueur
213 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-7065
E-mail: rep.brian.pfarr@house.mn
State Senators
District 19
Nick A. Frentz (DFL), North Mankato
2415 Minnesota Senate Bldg.
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-6153
E-mail: sen.nick.frentz@senate.mn
District 16
Senator Gary H. Dahms (R), Redwood Falls
95 University Avenue West
2111 Minnesota Senate Bldg.
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-8138
E-mail: sen.gary.dahms@senate.mn
District 20
Senator Rich Draheim (R), Madison Lake
3227 Minnesota Senate Bldg.
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-5558
E-mail: sen.rich.draheim@senate.mn
District 24
Senator John R. Jasinski (R), Faribault
3211 Minnesota Senate Bldg.
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-0284
E-mail: sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn
District 23
Julie A. Rosen (R), Fairmont
2113 Minnesota Senate Bldg.
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-5713
