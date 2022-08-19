Mankato area legislators

Gov. Tim Walz

130 State Capitol

75 Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St. Paul, MN 55155

(651) 201-3400; 800-657-3717

Email tool available at: mn.gov/governor/contact

State Representatives

District 19A

Susan Akland (R), St. Peter

203 State Office Building

St. Paul, MN 55155

(651) 296-8634

E-mail: rep.susan.akland@house.mn

District 19B

Luke Frederick (DFL), Mankato

487 State Office Building

St. Paul, MN 55155

(651) 296-3248

E-mail: rep.luke.frederick@house.mn

District: 23B

Rep. Jeremy Munson (R), Lake Crystal

323 State Office Building

St. Paul, MN 55155

(651) 296-4240

E-mail: rep.jeremy.munson@house.mn

District 24A

Rep. John Petersburg (R), Waseca

217 State Office Building

St. Paul, MN 55155

(651) 296-5368

E-mail: rep.john.petersburg@house.mn

District 23A

Rep. Bjorn Olson (R), Elmore

375 State Office Building

St. Paul, MN 55155

(651) 296-3240

E-mail: rep.bjorn.olson@house.mn

District 20B

Rep. Todd Lippert (D), Northfield

523 State Office Building

St. Paul, MN 55155

(651) 296-0171

E-mail: rep.todd.lippert@house.mn

District 16B

Rep. Paul Torkelson (R), Hanska

251 State Office Building

St. Paul, MN 55155

(651) 296-9303

E-mail: rep.paul.torkelson@house.mn

District 20A

Rep. Brian Pfarr (R), Le Sueur

213 State Office Building

St. Paul, MN 55155

(651) 296-7065

E-mail: rep.brian.pfarr@house.mn

State Senators

District 19

Nick A. Frentz (DFL), North Mankato

2415 Minnesota Senate Bldg.

St. Paul, MN 55155

(651) 296-6153

E-mail: sen.nick.frentz@senate.mn

District 16

Senator Gary H. Dahms (R), Redwood Falls

95 University Avenue West

2111 Minnesota Senate Bldg.

St. Paul, MN 55155

(651) 296-8138

E-mail: sen.gary.dahms@senate.mn

District 20

Senator Rich Draheim (R), Madison Lake

3227 Minnesota Senate Bldg.

St. Paul, MN 55155

(651) 296-5558

E-mail: sen.rich.draheim@senate.mn

District 24

Senator John R. Jasinski (R), Faribault

3211 Minnesota Senate Bldg.

St. Paul, MN 55155

(651) 296-0284

E-mail: sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn

District 23

Julie A. Rosen (R), Fairmont

2113 Minnesota Senate Bldg.

St. Paul, MN 55155

(651) 296-5713

sen.julie.rosen@senate.mn

