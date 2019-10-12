Thumbs up to the Maple River Middle School students for doing their part to help feed those in need.
The Student Council decided to do a community service project for homecoming week. That meant 200 middle schoolers making 3,000 sandwiches for the homeless in an hour.
The Student Council tapped into its own activities budget to buy the meat and cheese.
Of course the planning and organizing that went into pulling off the feat was a key part of the operation. The Student Council made their pitch and got donations from a Mankato bread distributor, the Minnesota Lake Fire Department and a local construction worker whose company gave him the day off to take the sandwiches to Sandwich Project, which distributes food to the homeless in Minneapolis.
And one of the benefits of this project is that the satisfaction of doing a good deed for others already has the kids wondering about what charitable project they can come up with for next year.
Bumper sticker mayhem
Thumbs down to a Moorhead man who let his political passion boil over into pure stupidity.
A young woman with an Elizabeth Warren bumper sticker on her car was driving in Moorhead this week when a 27-year-old man pulled up next to her, rolled down his window, yelled at her and pointed to his Donald Trump sticker.
He continued to drive alongside of her yelling until pulling ahead of her and then pulling out and flashing a loaded handgun.
Police found the man nearby and located a handgun in his car. A passenger in the suspects car confirmed the drive had flashed his gun.
The political division and vitriol is already high in this country. Unfortunately, in cases like this, it shows anger disguised as political passion can easily turn to violence.
A worthy observance
Thumbs up to those who gathered a week ago for the inaugural observance of Veterans Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day in Minnesota.
The state Legislature last session adopted the annual observance, which is to be the first Saturday of October.
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan told those gathered in North St. Paul Oct. 5 that the state Department of Veterans Affairs plans to hire a full-time staff member to focus on suicide prevention.
It will be money well-spent by the state. We owe it to veterans and their families to help. An estimated 100 veterans die by suicide each year in Minnesota.
Buckle up
Thumbs down to the number of drivers who continue to not buckle up and especially to those who don’t put children in restraint seats.
Law enforcement officers across Minnesota ticketed more than 4,400 drivers during a recent seat belt enforcement campaign that lasted fewer than two weeks.
They also cited 96 drivers for failing to properly restrain children in car seats.
The only good news is the numbers are down 200 from the Click it or Ticket enforcement last year.
But those numbers are far too high considering how long the seat belt law has been in effect and considering how widespread the knowledge is about the dangers of not belting up. And the thousands of drivers actually caught without their belt on is obviously just a fraction of those who weren’t belted but simply didn’t get caught during the campaign.
Minnesota stacks up pretty well in seat belt use compared to other states with just over 93% of front-seat drivers and passengers regularly wearing their belts, according to a recent Minnesota Seat Belt Survey. Now, those other 7% need to get on board.
Hometown volunteers shine
I was so impressed by my hometown last weekend. Saturday’s Deep Valley Book Festival at the Loose Moose and Sunday’s miles and miles of River Ramble were both powered by hard-working, deeply rooted local nonprofit organizations, dozens and dozens of great volunteers, and truly inspiring support from local businesses.
Great times, great food, and great planning really made Mankato shine.
Thank you to everyone who made it happen.
Elaine M. Lilly
Mankato
