As the spread of monkeypox continues, it’s as clear as ever that the U.S. public health system is ailing.
Xavier Becerra, head of the nation’s Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters last week that the government is being responsive to monkeypox. Medical workers in health clinics in a number of U.S. cities would beg to differ. Decisions in those clinics were being made to withhold the required second monkeypox vaccination dose for fear of running out as patients show up for initial shots.
In San Francisco a legal state of emergency, taking effect today, has been called over the growing number of monkeypox cases. The declaration allows officials to cut through red tape and fight a public health crisis reminiscent of the AIDS epidemic. Its primary clinic ran out of doses last week. New York City, the current epicenter of the disease, declared a public health emergency Saturday.
Fortunately, the federal government is greatly increasing the amount of vaccine available, but this delayed reactive mode is much too familiar. Monkeypox is not at this point comparable to COVID-19 and is not being classified as a pandemic, but coronavirus should have opened our eyes to the downfall of not having a system ramped up and ready to tackle a new infectious disease. The World Health Organization on July 23 declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern, which means momentum had been building for months.
Monkeypox isn’t new to other parts of the world even though it is to the U.S. But that’s part of the problem. Ignoring what happens elsewhere and considering it as someone else’s problem leaves us unprepared and not a very good global partner. Again, COVID-19 is a real-world example of that.
This monkeypox outbreak, first spotted in Europe in late April, has now reached 75 countries. As of last week, the U.S. had the most people infected with more than 3,500 of the world’s 17,000 diagnoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some health officials are concerned that aggressively tackling monkeypox might create a stigma because most of the cases are tied to men who have had sexual contact with other men. But not getting the word out, not informing the public about prevention, treatment and contact tracing, and not acknowledging the virus also can infect anyone are all a problem.
The U.S., as of last week, already had two cases of monkeypox in children. The disease can spread through skin-to-skin contact and potentially contaminated objects such as clothing.
On Friday, Minnesota health officials reported 33 infections, but the number is believed to be an undercount. Ruth Lynfield, chief epidemiologist for the health department, said the state has received about 3,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine and another 7,600 are expected. She also said that vaccines aren’t enough to combat the spread of the disease, that other preventive measures must be part of the strategy.
Health experts across the U.S. are much too familiar with how the public health system is inadequately prepared and poorly funded. If outbreaks, endemics, pandemics and seasonal diseases are to be prevented or controlled when they do happen, the government at all levels need to be on board and funding in place.
COVID-19 taught us more than 1 million lessons that waiting to act is a dangerous way to respond.
