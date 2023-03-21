The year 2040 may seem a ways off, but deciding what we want to accomplish for the region from now until then is worth thinking about now.
That’s why the “Transforming Tomorrow Together — Greater Mankato 2040” initiative is important to everyone who lives in, works in or does business in the Greater Mankato region. The initiative is kicking off a year-long effort to get ideas from a broad cross section of the community and then work to refine a blueprint for the future.
It’s something we’ve done before and the benefits are significant.
In the early 1990s ACT 2000 was fashioned in response to a downtown being devastated by a loss of retail business.
While the downtown was long the epicenter of shopping, stores migrated to the hilltop, to the Madison East Mall and then to River Hills Mall. It left the downtown full of vacant buildings.
The council and then-City Manager Bill Bassett developed the plans that would include construction of the civic center and arena, funded through a local sales tax. It resulted in Mankato being one of the first cities to be granted permission by the Legislature to enact a local sales tax.
Later, a broader community-based effort created Envision 2020. That brought a number of accomplishments, including progress on reviving the City Center of Mankato and North Mankato, the creation of Riverfront Park, attracting more mixed use developments, creating the Young Professionals program, the construction of the VINE center and remodeling of the YMCA.
What the 2040 roadmap looks like is still unknown, but those heading the initiative want to take into account the rapidly emerging social, technological trends, and macroeconomics. Indeed, as technology more rapidly alters everything, it is an important piece to keep in mind during the process.
While the 2040 document requires input from business and civic leaders who have expertise in various sectors, residents from all walks of life need to give their input to help shape their community’s future. You can begin to do that by completing the online survey for 2040: research.net/r/GreaterMankatoTTT
