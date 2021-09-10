The 9/11 attacks assuredly changed America forever, but they also changed the idea of America forever.
Security was no longer a given or taken for granted. Now, as one police officer in Saturday’s upcoming report recounted, every errant backpack on a street corner calls for the bomb squad. Before 9/11, it was some school kid’s forgotten books.
That’s a sea change in security.
And while there’s plenty of evidence America has shored up its defenses for a similar attack anytime in the future, threats remain in cyber-attacks, bioterrorism and as we have seen, the lone wolf domestic or international terrorists.
The idea of America as a leader of the free and want-to-be free world was changed. If this was the cost of leadership, many didn’t want America to lead in a way that involved taking risks that threaten daily life, going to work, going to school, going home.
Story after story of those recounting the events of 20 years ago detail the solidarity Americans had for each other, neighbors and family. Watching the 9/11 attacks led one Madelia woman and her sister to cry and hold hands and realize their fight the night before paled in comparison to the larger events unfolding before their eyes.
9/11 helped us wake up to world realities and how the oppressed and aggrieved around the world saw Americans. It shattered our idea that everyone would want to be like us.
Even small town America had new worries. College students talked to their professors worrying about how safe their small town might be with a big Walmart, saying it could be a target for terrorists.
And then there was misplaced anger from within the American fear-shrouded mind. Regular Muslims were targeted as part of the terror plot. They were no longer in the community they once knew as new refugees or immigrants.
Still, Americans rose to the occasion in varying degrees. Non-Muslims defended their innocent Muslim neighbors. Government at the highest levels led Americans to refrain from blaming all Muslims. One World Trade Tower was rebuilt as a 94-story structure and the tallest in the Western Hemisphere. A stunning monument and memorial to the victims was built.
Local, state and national security systems were enhanced, though not without some concerns about surveillance and personal privacy of Americans. Security agencies across the world shared more information and collaborated to close off terrorist funding.
And Americans responded. Young men joined the armed forces. Police, firefighters, and other first responders worked tirelessly for days to save victims and comfort their families. Neighbors were friendlier to each other.
And we took down Osama bin Laden and shattered his network.
So now we’re faced with creating a new idea of America, one that must be about unity more than division, fairness more than “firstism,” and leadership over isolation. It’s a different world and we must be up to the American challenge to lead once again.
