The $2.7 billion capital works proposal unveiled Tuesday by Gov. Tim Walz would, if passed unaltered, be almost 30% larger than Minnesota’s previous record for construction spending — which was passed just two years ago.
That’s a daunting prospect. It is also the inevitable result of Minnesota’s fractious Legislature repeatedly failing to come to agreement on the “bonding bill” — legislation authorizing the state to take on debt for construction projects. Walz’s proposal envisions $2 billion in debt.
The bonding bill, traditionally the focus of legislative sessions in even-numbered years, requires a supermajority in both chambers. In the hyper-partisan atmosphere that has pervaded the state Capitol in recent years, such broad consensus is rare.
We generally believe that bigger is better on the bonding bill. We know that the needs are large and that delay only makes the needs larger, more urgent and more expensive.
This time around, we also know that interest rates and construction costs are rising. Minnesotans will pay more for projects now that could have been done earlier for less.
The governor’s proposal obviously will not, and doubtless should not, sail through the Legislature unaltered. His endorsement of every project offered by the Minnesota State high education system will likely be seen by some as an inability to set priorities, rather than the result of a backlog of projects. But the governor’s wish list is defensible.
Legislators on the relevant committees have been touring the state in recent months eyeballing and evaluating specific proposals. Such delegations have visited the Minnesota State campus in Mankato and toured small town water and sewage systems.
They know the needs. And they should know, as we do, that going small — or not at all — on the bonding bill would be a mistake.
