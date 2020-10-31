Thumbs up to the public service announcement unveiled this week featuring Gov. Tim Walz and his three immediate predecessors, Mark Dayton, Tim Pawlenty and Jesse Ventura.
The quartet of chief executives joined to defend the state’s election system from criticism, to laud Minnesota’s typically high voter turnout, and to urge Minnesotans not to become impatient if the vote count runs long.
The spot jumps from one governor to another, each reinforcing the message that the election is safe and secure and that the count will be honest and accurate. “A delay just means that our system is working, and that we’re counting every single ballot,” Ventura says.
The multipartisan spot includes two Democrats, Walz and Dayton; one Republican, Pawlenty; and the third-party Ventura.
And in another valuable message, each is seen doffing a face mask at the start of the spot and putting it back on at the end.
Poll intimidation
Thumbs down to continuing efforts by the Trump administration to create an atmosphere prone to cause intimidation at polling locations in Minnesota on Election Day.
An attorney for Trump’s reelection campaign requested that the head of the Minneapolis police union find retired officers to help serve as “eyes and ears” at polling sites in “problem” areas.
Police Federation President Lt. Bob Kroll then put the word out to recruit former officers to serve as “poll challengers.”
The move comes after an out-of-state group advertised for former military members to serve as armed “private guards” at some Minnesota polls. That effort was apparently abandoned after state officials began to investigate.
State law prohibits anyone with weapons at a polling location, and only one pre-qualified “challenger” from each political party are allowed inside polling locations to observe the voting process, while leaving voters alone.
There are rising concerns about voter suppression tactics and confrontations as Trump ramps up rhetoric aimed at injecting mistrust in the election system so that he can challenge the vote if he loses. Minnesotans know they can trust the election system and must reject attempts to attack it.
Paper folds
Thumbs down to the closure of another newspaper in Minnesota. City Pages, a 41-year-old alternative newspaper in the Twin Cities, has put out its last edition.
The paper’s owner, the Star Tribune, said COVID-19 shutdowns had cut into ad revenue and made the freely distributed publication financially unviable. About 30 people will lose their jobs.
The newspaper’s end also means that less information and solid reporting will be available to readers. Not only did the newspaper cover arts and culture topics to which traditional media devotes few resources, but City Pages did some really good investigative journalism over the years.
The newspaper won awards in the 1990s for stories about brutality by the Minneapolis police force and was sued by the police union over a story about racism. It won a Premack Award in 1991 for coverage of Northwest Airlines.
At this crucial time when reliable information is more valuable than ever, it’s disheartening to see another great newspaper in Minnesota fold.
Patriotic voters
Thumbs up to all who have voted, or plan to vote on Tuesday, carrying out a civic duty that is critical to maintaining our democracy.
By all accounts, the voter turnout is likely to be the highest in recent history. Minnesota has always been a high turnout state, but it would be nice to see citizens in low turnout states realize the value of voting.
Founding Father Thomas Paine, author of “Common Sense,” may have said it best: “The right of voting for representatives is the primary right by which other rights are protected. To take away this right is to reduce a man to slavery, for slavery consists in being subject to the will of another, and he that has not a vote in the election of representatives is in this case.”
