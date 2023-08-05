Thumbs up to the recognition paid this week to the role played by a governmental small business agency in the success of Angie’s Boomchickapop.
As described at Thursday’s ceremony, what was then Angie’s Kettle Corn had by 2007 reached the point where it needed to expand, but the small operation, based in the Mankato home of Angie and Dan Bastian, had limited access to to capital, especially in the face of the looming global financial crisis. The Small Business Administration played a key role in solving that problem, as did Voyageur Bank.
A bit more than 15 years later, Angie’s Boomchickapop is a national brand — and thriving evidence that, contrary to Ronald Reagan’s famous quip, the government sometimes really is there to help.
E-bike popularity
Thumbs up to the soaring popularity of e-bikes, the battery-assist bicycles that allow people to pedal as usual but help make the ride easier, particularly going up hills.
Mankato bike shops, like those across the country, say sales of e-bikes keep climbing and they expect that in a few years they will account for half of bicycle sales.
When they first emerged, e-bikes were eschewed by many serious bikers as something for older people and lacking in real exercise.
But as more people of all ages try them, they are appealing to those with physical limitations who discover they can again bike and by people of all ages who find them a useful alternative to driving vehicles to run errands.
Studies have found that e-bikes can provide intense exercise and are a blessing for stroke and spinal cord injury survivors, multiple sclerosis sufferers, people born with motor function disorders, and those who had injuries that make riding bicycles difficult.
As the technological advancements continue, e-bikes will become even more popular and less expensive.
People can choose whatever type of bicycles they want to ride, but the option of e-bikes is a big boost to help more people enjoy getting outdoor exercise and enjoyment.
Bison on the move
Thumbs up to the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux for establishing a 15-animal bison herd this fall on its 165 acres in Dakota County.
The move is part of a trend of building bison herds in Minnesota, and the Mdewakanton tribe sees it as a reconnection with an animal its tradition holds sacred.
The pte (pronounced pu-tay) will graze freely on land that is part of a 1,000-acre restoration project filled with wildflower and native prairie plants.
The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate tribe on the Lake Traverse Reservation in South Dakota provided the animals after the Shakopee tribe gave them a grant in 2018.
Bison have long had a connection to native tribes. Millions of the animals roamed America until they nearly became extinct from hunting by white settlers. The bison connection to the Native American life goes far back when bison showed tribes where to camp during winters, according to Cyndy Milda, the community’s cultural outreach organizer.
Other groups are dedicated to bison preservation in Minnesota.
Cedar Creek Ecosystem Science Reserve in East Bethel and the Belwin Conservancy in Afton have herds.
Dakota County brought bison in 2022 to the Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings. The county has joined the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd and received their animals from both Minneopa State Park near Mankato, where the herd numbers about 40, and Blue Mounds State Park. Conservation herd members also include the Minnesota Zoo and Oxbow Park in Olmsted County.
It’s great to see the conservation and care put into developing another herd of these great keystone plains animals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.