C. Everett Koop, the U.S. surgeon general during the Reagan administration, famously said we have three demands of our health care system: We want high quality, low price and wide access. The problem, he continued, is that it’s easy enough to get one of those attributes, difficult to get two, and impossible to have all three.
Koop’s observation was borne out again this week when Medicare proposed sharply limiting its coverage of a possible — but unproven, risky and very costly — treatment for the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Aduhelm is designed to trigger an immune response that reduces amyloid plaques, which may be the cause of the disease’s brain impairment.
The Food and Drug Administration, acting against the recommendation of its advisory panel, decided in June that was sufficient reason to approve the new Biogen drug. Biogen immediately priced Aduhelm at $56,000 a year. Medicare responded to that by boosting the 2022 premium for its “Part B” prescription coverage $22 a month.
Biogen last month nearly halved the price, but even $28,000 a year times the number of Medicare members eligible for the drug figures to be a budget-buster.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Tuesday proposed limiting coverage for Aduhelm, and other amyloid blockers in development, to patients enrolled in clinical trials. That, assuming it meets final approval in April, would sharply limit how many Medicare patients would get the drug.
Medicare said price was not a factor in Tuesday’s announcement, but price is an unavoidable concern. If Aduhelm was $10 a month, its status would not draw near the concern.
That said, the effectiveness of the drug itself is questioned. It has not fared well in limited clinical trials and carries significant potential side effects. Several big health systems have refused to offer the drug, citing a lack of evidence on efficacy, and few patients have received the treatment since its June approval.
Jason Karlawish, a neurologist at the University of Pennsylvania, told the Washington Post: “FDA made a mistake with its accelerated approval. Most of the field has arrived at the conclusion. So in a sense, CMS is redressing that.”
Alzheimer’s is terribly debilitating, and we have no effective treatment. The urgency to find one is obvious. Also obvious: We should not wreck Medicare’s finances chasing that treatment.
Limiting Medicare coverage for Aduhelm to clinical trials is prudent. We can grapple with the three sides of the triangle if and when an effective treatment is found.
