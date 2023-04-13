Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA... .Abnormally warm temperatures will allow relative humidity values to drop to around 20 percent Thursday afternoon. This dry air combined with dry fuels and winds of 20 to 25 mph will allow for fires to spread quickly. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND BREEZY WINDS ACROSS SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&