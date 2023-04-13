On Friday afternoon, two federal judges — one in Texas, one in Washington state — issued contradictory rulings on the legality of the abortion drug mifepristone, the most common method of ending pregnancies.
Specifically, Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas — the sole federal judge in his district, an ideologue placed on the federal bench by Donald Trump specifically to ease “judge shopping” and ensure just this kind of ruling — went against decades of judicial restraint on Food and Drug Administration decisions on drug approvals to overturn the FDA’s 2000 approval of mifepristone. He also reached back to the long-disused “Comstock” anti-vice law to prohibit the shipment of mifepristone though the mail.
Judge Thomas O. Rice shortly followed by ordering that FDA make no changes in access to mifepristone in 17 states (including Minnesota) and the District of Columbia that are parties to a suit in his court seeking to expand access to the drug. Rice, unlike Kacsmaryk, made no pretense to making a ruling of national sweep.
In a column elsewhere on this page, Ruth Marcus of The Washington Post dubs Kacsmaryk the “worst federal judge in America” and dissects his ruling. Clearly the two rulings are incompatible with each other, and we are inclined to believe that Marcus is correct in predicting that Kacsmaryk’s ruling will be toppled.
If nothing else, the FDA could simply compile the reams of studies on mifepristone (which show the drug to be safer than Tylenol) and reapprove the medication.
The political and legal wrangling over abortion access is, obviously, far from over. Meanwhile, as polling continues to find that majorities favor legal abortion, the electoral data points suggest that when abortion is a clear issue on the ballot, access wins.
Consider last week’s Wisconsin Supreme Court race. In a state almost evenly divided red and blue, a candidate who pledged to overturn that state’s ancient abortion ban won by an emphatic 11 points.
And so elected Democrats nationally were quick to condemn Kacsmaryk’s ruling; Republicans shied away from the topic. The GOP is in the position of the proverbial dog that caught the car and is now stumped by what follows. Their anti-abortion faction demands ever more draconian restrictions, but those restrictions are increasingly seen as politically poisonous in competitive races.
Kacsmaryk’s ruling may seem a win for his side. But it will rebound to their disadvantage.
