Thumbs up to the persistence and courage of clergy sexual abuse survivors who sued the New Ulm Diocese and brought about needed change.
Last week a bankruptcy judge gave final approval to a settlement between the dioceses and 91 victims of clergy abuse. The settlement, years in the making, has the diocese, parishes and insurers funding a $34 million trust fund to be used to compensate victims and pay their legal fees.
While survivors testified that money can’t erase the horror of what they suffered at the hands of priests decades ago, the settlement brings a necessary admission and apology from the diocese and most importantly the settlement requires the church to adopt 17 protocols aimed at protecting young people now and into the future.
New Ulm Diocese Bishop John LeVoir deserves credit for fully embracing the protocols and pledging to rigorously enforce them. He also gave blunt, sincere apology to the victims and apologizing for the church failing to act on its own long ago.
Maverick hockey shines
Thumbs up to the Minnesota State Maverick men’s hockey team for one of the best seasons of all time.
The promise of the season and a possible national championship was cut short by the NCAA canceling of all sports tournaments and the season for other sports due to the serious health risk of the coronavirus.
As coach Mike Hastings said, the health of the players comes first and the decision to cancel the games was the right decision.
It’s unfortunate for the Maverick fans and family.
We can only look back fondly on a fantastic season with a team that was ranked as one of the best if not the best in Maverick history with a record 31 wins. That came even with several games to go.
The Mavericks brought their game every night and the vast majority of times that was plenty. There were standout performances by the team’s group of seniors like Marc Michaelis, Ian Scheid, Parker Tuomie, Josh French, Nick Rivera and Charlie Gerard. Sophomore goaltender Dryden McKay had an outstanding season securing top goalie rankings.
The team won an unprecedented three straight conference regular season championships and five in the last six years. It also won four WCHA playoff championships.
The Mavericks provided thousands of fans a chance to witness the beauty of a game played well, night after night.
For that, we thank them.
Lemonade makers
Thumbs up to the community of Henderson for planning to once again make lemonade out of a sour situation.
The Sibley County community on the banks of the Minnesota River is planning once again to host an annual party as spring flooding potentially laps at its door again — or at least seals off the closest roads that lead to it.
Flood Fest 2.0 as of right now is an outdoor festival planned for 5-9 p.m. April 4 in the town’s main street.
The origin of the community gathering came last year when three of the four roads into town closed for 62 days. Frustrated business owners and residents decided to have a respite from worry and put on Flood Fest, a free event that featured music, food and family events.
Although the festival is meant to provide some fun for residents, it also serves as a public plea for help. Area lawmakers are seeking $14.9 million to raise the highway from Highway 169 to Henderson so the main route into town can remain open during floods.
Editorial Board
Filled with thanks
Three cheers for the February chip-crack-pothole fillers in our Mankato streets, especially the chasm on the west side of Victory Drive at the west lane of E. Main Street.
Lee Williams
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.