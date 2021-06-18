Thursday’s U. S. Supreme Court decision upholding the Affordable Care Act on procedural grounds paves the way for sustaining affordable health care for millions of Americans and cementing the idea that health care is a right provided by the people and for the people.
By a 7-2 vote, the conservative-leaning court declared that Texas, other Republican-led states and two individuals lacked the legal standing to sue in federal court. Texas argued since the fine for not having insurance was removed by Congress, the entire act should be repealed as unconstitutional.
The majority didn’t buy the claim, with Chief Justice John Roberts saying any such changes the plaintiffs sought fall to the Congress and not the court. While the justices didn’t rule on the eliminated fine provision, the ACA will likely not be easily challenged from here on. Conservatives Amy Coney Barrett, Brent Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Roberts sided with the three liberal-leaning justices, while conservatives Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.
It was the third such test the Affordable Care Act has passed in front of the Supreme Court, with the most notable being the decision that the insurance mandate fine was a constitutional “tax” rather than unconstitutional restraint of trade.
While the court by tradition has not given much consideration to popular opinion, the court’s views cannot be formed without a certain context of how Americans feel about the issue.
Americans are now much more supportive of the Affordable Care Act than they were initially. In 2016, some 46 percent Americans disapproved of the Affordable Care Act while 43 percent approved. Those numbers have since flipped, with 54 percent of Americans approving of the Affordable Care Act and 39 percent disapproving, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation poll.
Even the court gave little credence to the GOP Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s mission in life to destroy the Affordable Care Act and its so-called menacing effect on U.S. health care and the economy. And Republicans seem to have lost their multi-year zeal for repealing the act in Congress.
Republicans shoudl drop their rabid challenges to the law and recognize their opposition as the big political mistake it is. Somehow Republican leaders believed they could convince Americans better, cheaper health care was a terrible thing. The strategy was ill-informed and misguided and driven by McConnell’s zeal to stop everything a duly elected U.S. president was trying to do.
The passage of the Affordable Care Act and its continuing viability as a law and a policy stands as one of the greatest accomplishments of our democracy. The Supreme Court knows this.
