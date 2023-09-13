Why it matters: Respectful but robust discussion of all issues should be the currency of higher education.
With a new school year begun, college educators find themselves worried and nervous about what they might say to offend students and what the consequences might be.
It’s not an ideal environment for robust discussion of the issues, which is at the heart of higher education.
Last year, controversy erupted when Hamline University adjunct instructor Erika Lopez Prater showed two centuries-old paintings of Muhammed, the prophet of the Muslim faith, to students, knowing such a display was considered disrespectful to Muslims if not blasphemous. The fallout brought sanctions from the university and the professor’s contract was not renewed.
Many defended Lopez Prater noting she warned students she was about to show the art work. A counter-backlash developed with some questioning the political correctness in the classroom. But some Hamline professors say they still have no real guidelines on how to deal with such situation in the future, according to a report in the Star Tribune.
Meanwhile, academic freedom is under fire in Texas and Florida, where state statutes ban the teaching of certain subjects, most involving sex or race. While no such laws are under serious consideration in Minnesota, the assumed academic freedom of college educators has been cast in doubt. Some professors in Minnesota say they feel they have to walk on egg shells around the topic of teaching what might offend some students.
Threats to academic freedom wherever they occur are threats to freedom of speech and to education. While we can appreciate the need to be sensitive to the cultural background and beliefs of students — and learning is enhanced when educators are sensitive — the art of teaching and education can be messy.
Evil acts cannot be discussed without talking about evil ideas. History that recounts horrific death and destruction to an entire race of people cannot be sanitized for fear it will be uncomfortable, troubling or even traumatizing.
But the classrooms of today are not like those of even 25 years ago. Colleges have one third or even one half students of color and of varying cultures. The lens of our lessons must change, and educators who reject that but defend every action with cries for academic freedom will not be well served.
Teachers have chosen a vocation that is key to a civil society and democracy. They must have freedom to discuss ugly and controversial topics to keep us from repeating histories that were born of those events.
We call on universities to renew their pledge to academic freedom and provide cultural guidelines for discussions of controversial subjects if necessary. Fear of discussion should not be part of an institution of higher learning.
