Thumbs up to organizers, players, coaches and families of the new co-ed adaptive floor hockey program consisting of Mankato East and West players.
While the Minnesota State High School League has had adaptive flood hockey as a sport since 1992, this is the first year the Mankato high schools have fielded a team. And so far it seems to be reaching many of its goals.
The Mankato high school team played its first game against Stillwater earlier this month, losing 18-2 to Stillwater. But coach Dylan Boettcher said right now it’s not about winning and losing for the young team.
It’s about having pride in your membership on a high school sports team and most importantly, about teamwork and bonding.
“I’m hoping this can be something the kids enjoy and be proud of, walking the halls at school or getting together with families on holidays. High school sports meant a lot to me, and I want these kids to have the same experience. It’s a feeling you can only get playing high school sports,” Boettcher told The Free Press.
Some of the players have physical disabilities and some have cognitive disabilities. Their parents confirm that their kids are ecstatic about being part of a team. Boettcher said the fan support of the first game was more than he could have hoped for.
Minnesota State University has also been supporting adaptive hockey and other adaptive sports through its first in the state program for students getting degrees in Physical Education and Developmental Assisted Physical Education.
The students helped host an adaptive game Sunday as part of Hockey Day Minnesota at Myers Field House, organized by Sue Tarr, coordinator of the college program.
“Hockey is for everyone,” she said.
We couldn’t agree more.
Wins for the Boundary Waters
Thumbs up to the Biden administration for this week canceling minerals leases for the proposed Twin Metals underground copper-nickel mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, likely killing the project.
The move comes just days after another key court loss for PolyMet, which seeks to build an open-pit copper-nickel mine, also near the BWCA.
In the Twin Metals case, the administration said the company’s leases were improperly renewed in violation of statutes and regulations.
In the PolyMet case, the Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed a crucial water-pollution permit, saying PolyMet needs to get a new analysis from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
The court agreed with several groups that appealed the permit, saying a 2020 Supreme Court ruling means the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency needs to more deeply evaluate how water discharged from a mining operation could affect area waters.
It wasn’t a total victory for groups fighting the PolyMet operation as the court ruled in favor of the company on other issues. But the ruling and the Biden administration action are key blows to projects that should never have been considered for placement near the pristine and protected Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
A contradiction in terms
Thumbs down to the McMinn County (Tennessee) Board of Education, which this month banned the graphic novel “Maus” from its schools.
There is probably no more age-accessible vehicle to the Holocaust than “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning book in which Jews are drawn as mice, Nazis as cats, and author Art Spiegelman interviews his father about his experiences as a Holocaust survivor in 1940s Poland.
The board officially objects to the words “damn” and “bitch” and to depictions of mouse nudity. Oh the horrors.
Fact: Any accurate description of the atrocities of the Holocaust will be disturbing at any age. If it’s not disturbing, it’s not accurate. No educationally useful depiction of the Nazi genocide is going to fit the McMinn board’s standard of age appropriate. It’s a contradiction in terms — much like book-banning educators.
