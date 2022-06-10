A plan for the city of Mankato to develop a community land trust marks another important step to growing the area’s affordable housing stock as housing costs and rents skyrocket beyond the wages of many.
Under a proposal discussed at a recent City Council workshop, the city would establish a nonprofit community land trust that would purchase homes or land for affordable housing and then resell the homes to qualified buyers without the cost of the land. The land continues to be owned in perpetuity by the trust, thereby making the cost of the home about 30% lower than the normal market.
The owner would then agree to limit the profit they make on selling the home so the property would remain affordable in perpetuity.
The city and others could build the trust by donating land and money. There is already significant interest from one housing developer in the area, according to City Manager Susan Arntz. And Mayo Clinic has made continual and substantial contributions to a Rochester community land trust.
The community land trust idea makes sense in that it subsidizes housing costs without building large apartment complexes which often require large government subsidies to developers. The land trust would make single family homes more affordable and ensure those homes remain affordable and not be impacted by skyrocketing prices in a tight housing market.
Community land trusts have been successful in Rochester and elsewhere. Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership started a land trust in Worthington 15 years ago that now has 32 homes. SWMHP would manage Mankato’s program which would start with allocating $250,000 to buy one or two land trust homes this year. SWMHP is applying for funding from the Minnesota Housing Finance Authority to expand the program in 2023.
Mankato has a long history of a lack of affordable housing, though several apartment projects have been approved in recent years with the help of city and state subsidies. The need for affordable housing still far outstrips the supply.
Half of Mankato renters pay more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities, according to recent statistics from the city. Vouchers the city grants through a federal program that limits rent to 30% of one’s income have increased from 510 five years ago to 644 today.
There are many community benefits from increasing the supply of affordable housing and stable housing can support workers who are increasingly needed to fill thousands of area jobs that are open.
The community land trust is a creative way to jump start more affordable housing without a huge investment. It deserves support of the council and the community.
