The Mankato region prides itself on providing its residents economic opportunity and paths to prosperity, but an in-depth report in The Free Press last week shows the lack of affordable housing continues to burden renters who are working hard to get ahead.
Some 49.2% of renters pay more than 30% of their income in rent, the federal threshold for determining that the renters are “cost burdened.” That’s above the state average of about 45%. Some 23% of renters pay more than 50% of their income in rent, making them “severely” cost burdened, according to a recent Mankato housing study.
The region appears to have made some progress compared to 2016-17, when The Free Press did a previous in-depth report on the topic. At that time, 54% of renters paid more than 30%, and 30% paid more than 50% of their income on rent. So there has been progress, but the area remains one of the worst areas in Minnesota for the number of people facing cost-burdened housing.
The problem starts with basic supply and demand. The market rate apartment vacancy rate is a miniscule 1.3%, according to the city of Mankato’s latest housing report. The apartment vacancy rate for subsidized housing for the elderly or disabled is near 1%.
This comes despite the fact that the city of Mankato alone has added about 300 subsidized housing units since 2016. Most are full.
The affordable housing shortages cover much of Minnesota, but Mankato is lagging behind other regional centers when it comes to competitive housing prices. The Mankato/North Mankato area has the highest percentage of renters cost burdened of all the state’s regional centers with the exception of Clay County (Fargo-Moorhead) and St. Louis County (Duluth). But both have lower median monthly rent costs. The Twin Cities metro area also has a lower percentage of cost-burdened renters, with around 40% to 44%.
The city of Mankato deserves credit for tackling the problem. It has a detailed affordable housing plan that calls for a number of strategies from contributing to tax increment financing for housing and starting a land trust to underwrite the building of single family homes.
A plan by Gov. Tim Walz and the Democratic-controlled Legislature calls for $1 billion in housing investments, the largest sum ever for housing. Plans call for rent subsidies, new emergency shelters and housing bonds that will vastly increase the supply of affordable housing.
Republicans, some of them quoted in The Free Press report, continue to hold onto a wish strategy for affordable housing, wishing the private sector would take care of the problem and harkening back to days when housing could be had cheaply. Those days are gone, and the wish strategy hasn’t worked for decades.
There are some free market strategies that can help. Reducing lot size requirements, changing zoning to allow rentals and apartments and minimizing red tape and paper work are places to start.
But a robust supply of affordable housing will help those 50% of cost-burdened renters acquire safe and secure roofs over their heads and create stable places to raise a family. Housing helps build wealth to those who otherwise have not acquired or inherited it.
Affordable housing is a community asset and tool for economic development. We urge the Legislature to go big on funding and local civic leaders to focus on increasing the supply of affordable housing.
It’s a good political and economic strategy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.