Adequate housing drives everything good about an economy, and developing affordable housing should be at the top of the list for business, government and taxpayers.
Reasonable and affordable housing helps people secure gainful employment and move up by improving themselves through skills or experience. Affordable housing builds communities, small outstate communities even more so than metro areas.
Living in a smaller community outside a major metropolitan area can be more attractive if housing prices are in line with wages that will typically be lower.
Good housing creates social stability and lower rates of crime.
So a recent announcement that the Mankato area was awarded state and federal funding for revamping 77 units of affordable housing was good news. The bad news was two other major projects, comprising 130 units, did not get funding.
The Minnesota Housing Finance Authority awarded $15 million in tax credits and loans to Colonial Square apartments to complete a major upgrade and remodel of its 77 units. The former Minnesota State University dorm was redeveloped years ago. Some 65 percent of its tenants have physical or mental disabilities and make no more than 50 percent of the area median income.
Those tenants were at risk of losing their homes as the owner Tapestry Companies was strongly considering making the apartments market rate. The Minnesota housing funding will ensure the units remain serving the low-income tenants.
Two other projects that did not receive funding included the Gateway West project, with 80 affordable housing units and a 160 daycare center, and Rosa Place II with 51 units of affordable housing.
The city of Mankato has supported with additional funding the Gateway project as it would have redeveloped the old city transportation garage property. City leaders will examine why the other two projects did not get funded and consider proposals again in the next round of funding.
That’s the best strategy right now. It may be the projects qualified, but the money ran out, or there may be other reasons.
It’s troubling that Tapestry was seriously considering going with market rate housing. There have been other housing complexes in the city whose owners were also said to be considering changing to market rate housing.
The city should create disincentives to do that. Affordable housing needs still outstrip the supply.
The city of Mankato deserves credit for being aggressive in pursuing affordable housing projects in accordance with its strategic plan.
In the last four years, Mankato has helped secure funding for four affordable housing complexes, including Dublin Crossing, Dublin Heights, Rosa Place and Colonial Square. In the previous 10 years, the city secured only one affordable housing complex, the 60-unit Sibley Park Apartments.
Affordable housing stands as an asset that can be leveraged for community prosperity and growth. It also lifts up and supports those who have been less fortunate in a society that has pushed more wealth toward the top 1 percent of earners.
The more affordable housing, the more community prosperity and growth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.