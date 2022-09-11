Affordable housing has become a crossroads for the local economy. It is a key component in the pursuit of prosperity no matter where one starts in economic life.
As developers and the city of Mankato broke ground last week on the latest affordable housing project in Sinclair Flats, the Mankato region will begin to stand out among cities its size for its growing affordable housing stock.
In the last few years, the city has partnered with developers on new affordable housing projects, established a land trust program for developing affordable single family homes and has embarked on a years long affordable housing study that will encourage community involvement.
Much has been accomplished, but much remains to be done. We’re glad to see the effort accelerating. Need continues to far outstrip the supply.
Half of Mankato renters pay more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities, according to recent statistics from the city. That is a standard considered an onerous housing cost burden. Vouchers the city grants through a federal program that limits rent to 30% of one’s income have increased from 510 five years ago to 644 today.
The Sinclair Flats project and the adjacent Lewis Lofts will add 101 affordable housing units. In the past six years, Mankato projects have won millions of dollars in federal tax credits in stiff competition with other cities in Minnesota. Including the Sinclair and Lewis projects, the city has added nearly 300 units of affordable housing — including 100 behind Madison East Center and another 100 near Rosa Parks Elementary.
But keeping existing affordable housing is just as important as building new.
In July the city supported a plan to rehabilitate Walnut Towers’ 86 units in downtown, a staple of affordable housing for 50 years.
Walnut Towers has been subsidized with the use of federal Section 8 housing program that calls for rents to be not more than 30% of a renter’s income. Those who live there qualify by having income less than half of the median income for the region.
The Mankato City Council committed to financial support of $375,000 to the $7 million renovation project.
That was a key investment, as the complex was at risk of being sold to another developer who likely would have changed it to market rate apartments.
The rehab project is part of the $20 million deal for Trellis company to buy and own the complex almost in perpetuity. Developers have committed to maintain ownership of these types of projects and have no intention of selling.
The city also recently approved a small but important land trust housing program, under which the city buys houses and resells them while keeping ownership of the land, thereby making the home more affordable.
The city is starting with three houses and doing a pilot program for five months working with the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership. It will spend about $300,000 for the program from its Economic Development Fund.
At the Sinclair Flats groundbreaking, developer Brian Sweeney from the Cohen-Esrey Group based in Kansas lauded the city’s leadership in affordable housing, noting how difficult the projects can be to develop and finance.
“I said we want to work in Mankato with this city that values affordable housing so much,” he said.
We encourage the community to become engaged in the upcoming affordable housing community meetings, and we encourage civic leaders to continue a strong push for affordable housing of all kinds.
The momentum for affordable housing shows the city and the Mankato City Council support a community asset that will be good for business, the economy and the prosperity of all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.