A bipartisan plan to encourage cities to adjust zoning and other rules to encourage construction and development of more affordable housing represents an important piece of the state effort to solve an intractable problem.
For years, Minnesota has been short of affordable housing compared to the need. The strategy has been mostly to build new affordable housing apartment with heavy tax credits to developers. And, more recently, Gov. Tim Walz has proposed $200 million in housing infrastructure bonds and $70 million to upgrade and retrofit some affordable housing.
But the Draheim-Elkins plan aims to help promote what is sometimes called naturally occurring affordable housing. One proposal calls for restricting zoning rules cities might adopt that require certain building materials, overly large lots or big garages that increase the cost of starter homes.
Another proposal would allow duplexes to be built in areas zoned for single family homes anywhere in Minnesota. The proposal would also put some restrictions on “planned unit developments” that are deals between developers and cities outside regular building codes. The proposal would restrict cities from collecting extra fees or design changes that usually are most costly.
Local government officials and their lobbyists are opposing the proposals arguing it takes local control away from cities who they say are best suited to manage their land use and housing rules. But the need for affordable housing is so great, we believe constituents of these city councils would favor some loss of local control for more housing.
The proposals are however supported by local homebuilders who cite the myriad local and state regulations that raise costs to building making homes expensive.
Builder groups say even minimum lot requirements that exceed what’s needed can increase the cost of a home. Making a garage two feet wider can cost $30,000.
The problem of affordable housing has been well documented in these pages and The Free Press has advocated for numerous affordable housing efforts. The Draheim-Elkins proposals are another important part of addressing the shortage of affordable housing.
Local builders say starter homes or “patio” homes in the Mankato area can’t be built for less than $250,000 in some cases. Even existing homes are difficult to find in the under $200,000 range. Local bankers report stacks of mortgage applications sitting in their desks where borrowers would qualify if homes could be had for under $200,000.
The Draheim-Elkins proposal should be supported by both parties. It’s rare such an effort to solve the affordable housing problem is bipartisan. It should be part of a larger comprehensive plan with the governor’s bonding proposals to address the need for affordable housing across Minnesota.
To make your views known on this topic, contact your representatives.
Gov. Tim Walz
Email tool available at: mn.gov/governor/contact
District 19A — Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL, St. Peter)
E-mail: rep.jeff.brand@house.mn
District 19B — Rep. Jack Considine Jr. (DFL, Mankato)
E-mail: rep.jack.considine@house.mn
District: 23B — Rep. Jeremy Munson (R, Lake Crystal)
E-mail: rep.jeremy.munson@house.mn
District 24A — Rep. John Petersburg (R, Waseca)
E-mail: rep.john.petersburg@house.mn
District 23A — Rep. Bob Gunther (R, Fairmont)
E-mail: rep.bob.gunther@house.mn
District 16B — Rep. Paul Torkelson (R, Hanska)
E-mail: rep.paul.torkelson@house.mn
District 20A — Rep. Bob Vogel (R, Elko-New Market)
E-mail: rep.bob.vogel@house.mn
District 19 – Sen. Nick A. Frentz (DFL — North Mankato)
E-mail: sen.nick.frentz@senate.mn
District 16 – Sen. Gary H. Dahms (R, Redwood Falls)
E-mail: sen.gary.dahms@senate.mn
District 20 – Sen. Rich Draheim (R, Madison Lake)
E-mail: sen.rich.draheim@senate.mn
District 24 – Sen. John R. Jasinski (R, Faribault)
E-mail: sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn
District 23 – Sen. Julie A. Rosen (R, Vernon Center)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.