President Joe Biden on Wednesday set a firm deadline to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. It is no coincidence that that date is Sept. 11 — the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks that were effectively launched from that Central Asian nation.
Twenty years and four presidents later, some 3,500 American troops remain in what was long ago dubbed “the graveyard of empires.” Presidents Obama and Trump at various times sought to pull out, but they were consistently dissuaded by advisers who feared that an American departure would result in a return to power by the Taliban and a resurgence of militancy. The Trump administration negotiated a May 1 withdrawal, but it had become obvious that date was not going to be met.
The new deadline is to be met regardless of developments over the spring and summer. Biden has concluded that waiting to pull out until conditions are perfect and withdrawal is riskless mean staying there indefinitely. Given the experience of the past two decades, it’s difficult to argue with that viewpoint.
Americans long ago wearied of the seemingly endless war. The relatively low number of troops deployed there has minimized public attention to our military involvement. But involved we remain.
To be sure, a sizable contingent of experts and pundits — perhaps a majority — see more risk than gain from withdrawing our military. They envision, at worse, a fall-of-Saigon rapid collapse, and at best an Iraq-like resurgence of extremism.
Biden promises support for the Kabul government and training and equipment for its forces. Whether that will be enough to sustain it is uncertain. But it is time to find out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.