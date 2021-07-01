It isn’t going to be pretty.
President Joe Biden, the third American commander in chief to seek to extricate U.S. forces from the “forever war” in Afghanistan, earlier this year set Sept. 11 as a firm deadline for that pullout. The departure of U.S. and NATO troops by the 20th anniversary of the al-Qaida attacks on American soil is to happen regardless of events on the ground.
Biden’s date was more than four months after the May 1 date set by an agreement struck in 2020 by the Trump administration with the Taliban. But from all appearances that delay has done little to secure the status of the Kabul government.
On Tuesday the American general running the Afghan campaign gave a gloomy assessment of the security status in that central Asian nation. Gen. Austin S. Miller said the Taliban continues to erode the territory controlled by the official government, and the continued presence of warlords suggests a looming chaotic civil war ahead. All signs point to a rapid collapse of the Kabul government once the West is no longer propping it up by force.
The White House is already citing the Trump-Taliban agreement as justification for withdrawing U.S. forces, even though Biden already bent if not broke that deal and even though there is reason to doubt the Taliban’s observance of the agreement.
In truth, Biden just wants out of the quagmire — as did Donald Trump, as did Barack Obama. It is often politically convenient to blame a predecessor for a problem, but the fact is that this Democratic president is about to follow through (after a delay) on a Republican president’s pledge, and that should dampen the critics who dissuaded Obama from his own pullout plans.
More than 2,400 U.S. troops have died in the Afghan War, with more than 20,000 wounded. Allied forces have lost more than 1,100 troops. The Costs of War project at Brown University estimates that America has spent more than $2.2 trillion in the project — more of it “nation building” than fighting a war, although the military aspect has cost more than $800 million.
And the nation we built is about to collapse, which is not surprising to those familiar with Afghanistan’s reputation as “the graveyard of empires.” We tried, we failed, and Biden justifiably does not want to sink more blood and treasure into the enterprise.
We are left to hope that the Taliban will live up to its promise to prevent Afghanistan from again becoming a base for extremist attacks. Neither Trump nor Biden have revealed the specifics of that pledge, and that lack of transparency is disturbing.
Hope isn’t much of a exit strategy, but a way out of this mess has eluded Washington for years.
