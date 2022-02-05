Thumbs up to organizers of the new agriculture education program that will teach kids about growing, cooking and the nutritional value of healthy food.
Minnesota State University’s Agribusiness and Food Innovation Program in the College of Business received a $250,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to establish the program. College students will work with kids from MY Place in Mankato and others from south Minneapolis with a goal of reaching a diverse audience with food and nutrition education.
The program will not only teach about agriculture but also allow the kids grown their own food from seed.
They’ll be able to “buy” the food based on the work they put in and bring it home to their families. They will also learn about the nutrition of the food they grow giving them a basis for choosing healthy food.
The program will be a great opportunity for kids to learn about food and where it comes from and will create another meaningful meeting place in education for people of diverse backgrounds.
Protecting the little ones
Thumbs up to the likely availability in March of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 5.
The 19 million children younger than 5 in the U.S. are the only group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus. Many parents have been pushing for an expansion of shots to toddlers and preschoolers, especially as the omicron variant sent record numbers of youngsters to the hospital.
The Food and Drug Administration asked Pfizer to begin submitting its application earlier than planned due to omicron’s “greater toll on children,” an agency spokeswoman said, citing a peak in cases among children younger than 5.
As this pandemic continues, affecting victims of all ages, vaccination remains the greatest weapon to combat serious illness and death. It’s a relief that the youngest children will soon get the same protection so many others have.
A team by any name ...
Thumbs down, at least from a headline-writing perspective, to the new nickname claimed by the NFL team that plays its home games in the vicinity of the nation’s capital.
To be sure, Washington Commanders is a vast improvement over the traditional nickname of the team, which was a blatant racial pejorative. It may not be a step up from the minimalist Washington Football Team, its name the past two seasons after the racist moniker was junked.
But we’re pretty sure nobody consulted editors about the new name. “Commanders” will not play in a one-column headline, and even a banner head’s space would soon be eaten by the one word.
On the other hand, given the team’s habitually poor record and ownership’s proclivity for immature and distasteful behavior, they may not want to be in headlines.
Copy editors (such as the one writing this) can find ways around such problems. Quite likely the team will be frequently referred to as the “C’s,” much as the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles become the M’s and O’s. Less likely: Labeling them the Commies.
All smiles
Thumbs up to dental students and faculty at Minnesota State University who gave kids free dental care this week.
The annual Give Kids a Smile event is a statewide effort to offer cleanings, exams and X-rays to children in need.
MSU has taken part since 2004. The event helps dental students get hands-on experience while under the supervision of faculty.
During this year’s event, Department of Dental Education students and faculty performed 64 dental exams, 18 panoramic X-rays, 48 bitewing X-rays, 61 cleanings, 61 fluoride varnishes, and 74 sealants.
Most importantly it gives needed care to kids who might not otherwise get it.
Healthy teeth are important to a child’s overall health. Creating good oral care habits early on helps kids develop good dental habits, while poor oral care can lead to infection, disease, or other teeth problems.
