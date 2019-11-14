The minority Democrats on the Senate ag committee this week released an analysis of President Donald Trump’s $16 billion agricultural trade bailout. It is no surprise that they found problems with it nor that the Department of Agriculture dismisses the criticism.
According to the Democrats, the “Market Facilitation Program” unfairly benefits southern farmers at the expense of the north and giant producers over smaller ones. The USDA response: The payments are based on trade damage, not on region or size.
Despite the Democrats’ complaint that northern farmers are disadvantaged by the program, more than 60 percent of the money paid out so far this year has gone to five states, with Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota among them. (The other two are Kansas and Texas). A second installment of payments is expected in coming weeks, and a third round may come in January.
This is the second year of the program, which has changed markedly. The 2018 version was based on production of specific crops, and more than 80 percent of the $12 billion that year went to soybean producers.
This year’s payments are on a per-acre basis, with payments of $15 to $150 per acre based on how the USDA calculates the specific county has been harmed by the trade war. (It’s $74 an acre in Blue Earth County, $66 in Brown County, $69 in Nicollet County and $70 in both Waseca and Watonwan counties, according to the USDA’s website.) The Democratic report says cotton producers have benefited most by the 2019 approach.
The cap on the payments also has been doubled, from $125,000 to $250,000, which figures to matter more to bigger operations.
Congress has had little say in creating this subsidy. The money has come through the Commodity Credit Corporation, which has the authority to borrow up to $30 billion. Congress never specifically authorized the program, but then it has had little role in the trade war itself.
The genuine problem with the program is that it exists at all. The Trump administration dreamed it up as a sop to farmers hurt by the trade war the president started. It doesn’t make up for the export markets lost to the tariff tit-for-tat Trump initiated and escalated. And it doesn’t — and was never intended to — pave the way to regain those markets in the future.
