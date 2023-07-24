Wiping the slate clean takes on an entirely different connotation when it comes to destroying public correspondence.
In the name of safeguarding sensitive data, the Minnesota Department of Human Services plans to delete emails more than a year old starting in August unless employees decide the messages contain official government records.
No doubt that means most workers will delete rather than save emails they’re unsure about or think could be cause for concern in the future. It’s called erring on the side of caution.
The new policy, if implemented, will have a chilling effect on Minnesotans’ public access to information. Even if the huge department is doing absolutely everything it should, the public won’t even know that without a trail of complete public records to access if necessary to prove it.
The human services department is one of the state’s largest agencies with an annual budget of about $10 billion and serving about 1 million people — and it also has a history of compliance and oversight troubles, as a Pioneer Press article cited in exploring the new plan.
Public information advocates, including this newspaper, think that routinely destroying the emails will be a disservice to the residents of Minnesota. The Free Press has previously requested email from government officials. Sometimes the correspondence can be telling. Other times not so much. The point is that the information should be available so that, if need be, the public agency’s actions can be monitored.
In this day and age, email is an official record because it is such a key mode of communication between people who make decisions that affect so many. The human services department stated the change is “primarily intended to help improve the agency’s data protection protocols and ensure that sensitive data are safeguarded.”
That doesn’t wash. And several lawmakers agree, including Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, who has a background in data storage and cybersecurity. He rightly questioned why the agency would automatically delete email after just 365 days. He noted in the Pioneer Press story that data storage is “dirt cheap” and files can easily be encrypted and stored offline.
Extra storage should be what the department considers before it proceeds with the plan. The plan clouds transparency and will no doubt infringe on the public’s right to know.
Why it matters: Automatically destroying emails at the Minnesota Department of Human Services won’t serve the public.
