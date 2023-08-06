Why it matters: Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease will continue to impact millions of Americans and their families.
A five-day series published in The Free Press ending Monday showing the devastating impact of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, its growing presence in the U.S. and elsewhere and the need to increase caregiving should be a wake-up call for all to consider a robust response.
The series also offered detailed information on understanding dementia, its various forms, signs of early onset, and advice on speaking with doctors and support groups, including family.
The pervasiveness of Alzheimer’s is shocking with some 6.7 million people over 65 years old in the U.S. living with the disease. The number will grow to 13 million by 2050.
The cost of care is also significant. Some 11 million Americans provide care to loved ones suffering from the disease for a total of 18 billion hours that would have a value of $339 billion, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The series gave voice to the struggles of caregivers who not only tire from the chore of constant care, but see their loved one become a different person who can become angry and not recognize family and express other numerous frustrations.
There is hope in an evolving care model that doesn’t rely on patients to remember the past, but tries to help them live in the present. The Mankato Act on Alzheimer’s program was featured in today’s edition at one of their singing therapy sessions for Alzheimer’s patients and the caregivers. It’s a moment in treatment that can bring joy to patients at a time when they’re facing the bad consequences of dementia.
There are signs of hope.
The FDA recently gave final approval to the drug Leqembi, which can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s several months for those who are treated at the early onset. Another drug trial being conducted in California has so far shown even better results in terms of slowing the progression of the disease.
In a clinical trial of donanemab, being developed by Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly, almost half of participants after the first year had no progression of Alzheimer’s. The test showed a 40% reduction in the decline in the ability to perform daily activities.
And research continues. Worldwide Alzheimer’s research totals in the billions of dollars. In 2022 Congress increased Alzheimer’s funding by $229 million bringing the total to $3.7 billion for research by the National Institutes of Health. Much of the research focuses on the buildup of proteins in the brain that then cause malfunctions of the brain signals for various activity.
Practitioners are advising patients to watch for early signs of dementia and be tested. They say normal memory loss would be like forgetting someone’s name, but it would be a more serious issue if you did not know how you knew that person if they were your neighbor or grandchild. General practitioners can do a basic dementia screening and then refer patients to a specialist if needed.
Raising awareness of Alzheimer’s and its symptoms will be key to fighting the disease. We encourage support for organizations involved in the care, treatment and cure of Alzheimer’s. It’s a devastating disease that affects everyone.
