The tech industry has long known that there are big risks in artificial intelligence.
But tech leaders aren’t good at self restraint, creating or following industry guidelines or welcoming regulations.
Recently, the rest of us outside the tech world were jolted by how far along AI is and how dangerous it could become.
Chatbots that simulate human language and ChatGPT that mimic human writing are being used and the public has learned just how good that artificial intelligence already is. Students have turned in flawless essays written entirely by ChatGPT.
The AI can perform like a human and solve difficult problems, passing a simulated bar exam with a score near the top 10% of test takers.
Pre-eminent scientist Stephen Hawking, three years before his death in 2018, said the primitive forms of artificial intelligence that had been developed at the time were useful but he feared consequences of creating something that could surpass humans.
Indeed, his worries about AI were chilling.
“The development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race,” he told the BBC.
Now, experts inside the industry itself are sounding an alarm, saying there needs to be a pause in AI, and if researchers themselves don’t do it, the government should step in.
But Congress has never been good at regulating tech companies. And the U.S. is in a race with China to dominate in AI, making the government less willing to rein in companies.
Still, as difficult as it may be, it is necessary for both government and tech leaders to create more guidelines to continue the development of AI with the public’s interest in mind.
Done right the benefits of AI might be huge. But the current approach of allowing profit-driven tech companies to unleash AI without proper scrutiny isn’t in the public interest.
