Thumbs up to area clean water advocates for coming up with more solutions to improve local lakes.
The two area men spearheading the effort — Mike Roll, president of Crystal Waters Project and Tom Byrne, an expert in algae use — are planning to bring an algae harvester to Crystal Lake in Lake Crystal and Clear Lake, near New Ulm, to improve the lakes and help expand the research into the commercial use of the algae on farm fields.
The equipment would remove algae and phosphorus from bodies of water and then turn the algae slurry into a nutrient that can be applied to fields and gardens, regenerating soils.
The method appears to be successful in other parts of the country and the machine would be brought up from Florida.
The algae harvester shouldn’t be a substitute for farming practices that keep chemicals out of waterways, but if it proves to be effective, algae harvesting can be another tool in the toolbox to help clean up our lakes.
Veterinarian shortage
Thumbs up to a much-needed focus on the shortage of veterinarians in Minnesota and across the nation.
Part of the reason is that those going to vet school often were farm kids. With fewer and fewer farms and farm kids, that pipeline has been greatly reduced. And a veterinarian education is costly and takes up to eight years.
Finally, the pandemic put pressures on vet clinics, and those businesses — often in small rural towns — find it more difficult to find the support staff they need.
Some potential solutions are to forgive student debt for graduating vets who agree to work in a small-town rural practice for a certain number of years.
But that’s not likely to improve the situation much. A better solution may be to encourage associate veterinary degrees that are less costly and time consuming. Similar to a physician assistant many of us see for medical issues that don’t require the full expertise of a doctor, the associate degree vets could handle many of the issues pets and livestock are seen for.
Easing inflation
Thumbs up to this week’s inflation report: The consumer price index rose by only 3% during the past 12 months.
Hooray for that improvement. But that’s still a bit higher than the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. The war on rising prices is not yet over. A truly recessionless quashing of inflation would be a unique achievement, and we should all wait to actually see it accomplished before holding the party.
And even if an “immaculate disinflation” is reached, that should not encourage a return to the consistently inflationary policies pursued by administrations and Congresses of both parties.
The post-pandemic inflationary spree should not have been a surprise. Policymakers should strive to avoid triggering a resurgence.
Disresptecting the FBI
Thumbs down to GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee for their disrespectful treatment of FBI Director Christopher Wray at a contentious congressional hearing this week.
GOP committee chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio accused the director and the FBI of favoritism when it comes to prosecuting Hunter Biden, but bias when it came to prosecuting ex-President Donald Trump. Wray, who was appointed by Trump, called the allegation of bias “insane,” and proceeded to represent the agency in front of the kangaroo court with professionalism.
While the GOP was at one time the party of law and order, it now appears ready and willing to destroy the institutions that defend democracy and bring about justice.
These attacks don’t serve Americans and they don’t serve democracy.
