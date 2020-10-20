After President Trump appeared to kill discussions on another pandemic stimulus package, he quickly flipped to saying he wanted U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to talk with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about putting together a “big” stimulus package prior to the election.
Unfortunately Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to show disinterest in passing a large package, instead saying he wants the GOP-led Senate to focus on a much smaller $500 billion “targeted” bill.
While McConnell’s bill rightly earmarks money for small businesses that continue to struggle, it overlooks the need all across America. When Congress passed the $2.2 trillion Cares Act early in the pandemic, it provided the cushion needed, giving direct payments to Americans, supplementing unemployment benefits and providing financial support for suffering businesses.
The Cares Act worked. While unemployment remained high poverty rates did not jump. Forgivable loans and other aid for businesses helped them limp through the first months of the pandemic while keeping more employees on the payroll. Other aid went to states and local governments, blunting the financial distress they faced.
All of the pressures present when the Cares Act passed still exist. And while some want to believe the worst of the pandemic is past, it is surging all across the country with ICU beds filling. Many businesses will remain in dire financial condition until a vaccine is widely used and consumers regain confidence — something unlikely to happen for several months.
Mnuchin and Pelosi, while publicly saying they are far apart, both appear to understand the need for another significant aid package. The two sides are not far apart with the Trump/Mnuchin plan at nearly $1.9 trillion while Pelosi is near the $2.2 trillion mark.
The two sides owe it to the country to come together quickly on an aid package. And McConnell and those GOP senators dragging their feet need to pass the legislation.
Americans are suffering economically because of the pandemic and will continue to do so. While the Cares Act blunted the worst of the impact initially, particularly for low-income people, its help is quickly fading just as the pandemic is again ramping up. A sense of urgency is needed by all sides to get needed help out to businesses, workers and others being harmed by the pandemic.
