Why it matters: The district attorney in Atlanta has added to the mountain of felony charges facing former President Donald Trump.
Do the math.
Thirty-four felony charges in New York. Forty in Florida. Four in the District of Columbia. Thirteen in Georgia.
Add it all up and it totals 91 felony charges, roughly half federal and half state, levied against Donald J. Trump from four different grand juries in four different jurisdictions. The 44 men who preceded him as president totaled exactly zero indictments.
So now the average former president has 2.02 indictments against his name. Six months ago that number was zero. It is quite a record of addition and division.
As we’ve commented before, these charges — and we emphasize that they are charges, not convictions — are not the result of political vendetta. They arise from Trump’s appalling behavior, of his chronic disregard for law and morality.
The district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia — the center of the Atlanta metropolitan area — is taking a markedly broader approach to prosecuting Trump for his attempt to overturn the 2020 election than has the federal special counsel.
Jack Smith kept the Jan. 6 charges simple and direct — only Trump was indicted, although the federal indictment itself talks of numerous unnamed co-conspirators. Fani Willis, who is using Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law in her case, also charged 18 others, including three of Trump’s personal attorneys, his former chief of staff and a former assistant attorney general.
Hers is, therefore, a far more complex case, and is unlikely to even go to trial before the next presidential inauguration.
A conviction on the state charges in Georgia carries a mandatory prison sentence of at least five years. While Trump, if returned to the White House, could at least in theory make federal charges and/or convictions go away, he would have no such authority over the state charges in New York and Georgia.
The wheels of justice will grind away at the former president for months to come, months in which he will continue to pursue a return to power. He does so in a dominant position in polling in the crowded Republican field, emboldened by a base that appears unconcerned, if not delighted, by his record of wantonness.
We opened with addition and division. We now call for subtraction — for the removal of Trump from the political equation. He has proven himself unfit for office.
If the Republican electorate continues to embrace his vileness, the problems he poses for the party and the nation will only multiply. Do the math.
