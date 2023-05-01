The desire to move on from the pandemic that has been plaguing us for more than three years is evident in every aspect of our lives, including from the federal government that shepherded the nation’s uneven response to COVID-19.
Despite pandemic fatigue and the official end of the public emergency on May 11, it’s critical that we learn from the experience. Luckily a panel of nonpartisan science and health experts took that task into their own hands after the U.S. government failed to create a commission to examine national emergency preparedness and response to the pandemic.
The self-appointed group on Tuesday released its report, “Lessons from the Covid War: An Investigative Report.” Some of the results aren’t surprising — we all experienced how slow, confusing and bad communication often was — but the report also makes clear how important it is that we learn from mistakes and take steps to prepare for the next crisis. One of those takeaways is the importance of using local community leaders to distribute information and public health messages.
Another important conclusion is that aggressive testing was needed much earlier during the pandemic, and it needed to be widely available. Remember when you had to have a certain grade fever to qualify for a test? Fever wasn’t even a symptom for many people who contracted and spread the virus. Some countries were able to roll out widespread testing much sooner, determine what to do with the results, and as a consequence, saw more consistency in their action.
Not all of the U.S. response was poor. The accelerated vaccine manufacturing and distribution program, called Warp Speed, worked well, the report says. And that success is attributed to the fact that the operation was insulated from political interference because it was handled by the Department of Defense. The report’s authors do question why the same process wasn’t used to develop COVID drugs or mass produce tests and masks.
Laying blame is not what this report is about — although there is plenty to go around. The key part of analyzing a response to a crisis is to learn what was done right, what was done wrong and what can be done now to prepare for the next public health crisis. This report should be a launching point to figuring out how to handle things better. It’s not a matter of if; it’s a matter of when.
