Tuesday was a big day in the long dormant field of antitrust enforcement.
The Justice Department announced the beginning of a legal effort to force Google to divest itself of its online advertising arm. And a Senate subcommittee chaired by Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar grilled executives of Live Nation Entertainment in a hearing prompted by the Great Taylor Swift Ticket Fiasco.
Live Nation — the nation’s largest concert promoter — and Ticketmaster — which handles the majority of ticket sales nationally — merged in 2010, forming a vertical monopoly that smothers competition and ultimately harms the artists, who are increasingly reliant on performances with the cratering of the market for physical recordings such as CDs. (Ticketmaster is the vendor for Mankato civic center events.)
The company blamed “industrial-scale ticket scalping” for the collapse of its system when tickets for Swift’s upcoming tour went on sale last November. Senators and other witnesses took issue with its denial of responsibility.
Executives from competitors told the panel that Live Nation has locked out rivals by securing long-term ticketing contracts with major venues, many of which it owns. If arenas and other performance venues choose another ticketing company, Live Nation will not bring them popular acts, competitors alleged.
Even before the Swift fiasco, the Justice Department had already begun reviewing the 2010 consent decree that permitted the merger. Klobuchar is correct: It’s time to break up that vertical monopoly.
That is the goal of the Google lawsuit, which is now the second antitrust case pending against the digital giant. The first was filed in 2020 by the Trump administration over search results and followed a 16-month investigation by the House’s top antitrust panel that concluded that Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google engaged in anticompetitive, monopoly-style tactics. That case is scheduled for trial this year.
Federal courts in recent years have been reluctant to force competition-suppressing giants to break up, and that has discouraged antitrust enforcers. The Biden administration has signaled a fresh intent to ramp up enforcement, and both Live Nation Entertainment and Google are worthy targets.
