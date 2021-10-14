Carl Linnaeus is a towering figure in the annals of natural history. Most prominent of this 18th century scientific titan’s various accomplishments was his creation of what is known as binomial nomenclature — the Latin scientific names for species. The field of taxonomy — the classification of living things — rests still on the foundation set by Linneaus more than 250 years ago.
And, of no small import to Gustavus Adolphus College, Linneaus was a Swede; the St. Peter college takes great pride in its ties to Sweden.
So it seemed an obvious fit in 1988 to name the college’s arboretum in Linneaus’ honor. And it is no light decision in 2021 for Gustavus to strip his name, and remove his bust, from that popular campus feature.
Linneaus’ legacy includes a wrongheaded system of classifying homo sapiens into four subspecies based on skin color and continent. This now-discredited system became the basis of “scientific racism” and is at the root of Gustavus’ decision to remove his name from its arboretum.
Changing the name does not eradicate the legacy, mostly of good but also of some ill, of Carl Linneaus. It does reflect what the college chooses to honor, and what we chose to honor out of history can and should change with time and shifting interpretations.
Gustavus, after several years of study of the issue by a campus working group, has decided that the implications of Linneaus’ racial classifications justify removing his name from the arboretum.
Racial history is, and will remain, at the heart of such historic name debates, whether it be Princeton University stripping Woodrow Wilson’s name from buildings and programs, changing the name of a popular Minneapolis lake from Calhoun to Bde Maka Ska or retaining a statue of Abraham Lincoln on the campus of Minnesota State University.
No two such debates are the same; Carl Linneaus is not Henry Sibley, and the arboretum is not Sibley Park.
The name change does not detract from the purpose and function of the arboretum, and it avoids any racist taint. Gustavus’ decision was considered at great length and is justified.
