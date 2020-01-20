As the country marks the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in a variety ways, this area is fortunate to be hosting a speaker whose family was in the midst of the civil rights movement.
Donzaleigh Abernathy is the daughter of Rev. Ralph Abernathy, a friend and colleague of King who helped lead the civil rights movement. The Abernathy family’s house was bombed along with their father’s First Baptist Church in Montgomery and three other black churches.
As a witness and a participant in the civil rights movement — in 1965 she and her siblings’ enrollment in an elementary school was part of the mass integration of schools in the South — Abernathy has a personal perspective that helps bring history to life. As a child, she participated in the March on Washington, the Freedom Riders, the Chicago housing demonstrations, and the Selma to Montgomery March for the Right to Vote. Her involvement in the movement continued into adulthood.
An actress and a writer today, she has spoken at the National Association of Women Judges conference and United Nations Women’s Federation for World Peace.
And now we have an opportunity to hear her in St. Peter and Mankato on MLK Day. She will be speaking 10 a.m. today in Christ Chapel at Gustavus Adolphus College; the event is free and open to the public and will be livestreamed. And at 5:30 p.m. at Minnesota State University, she will be the keynote speaker as part of the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration. (For tickets and more information, see www.mankatodiversity.org/mlk-community-celebration.)
Along with a distinguished guest to give the holiday its historic context, the community celebration features the Pathfinder Awards.
Timothy Berry, an MSU education professor who is the creator of a performance about the effects of racism on black males’ bodies, is one of the winners He will perform prior to Abernathy’s keynote address. The other adult individual Pathfinder winner is Destiny Owens, founder of Black Excellence Around Mankato. BEAM’s goal is to bring the community together by educating about black history as well as of other minority groups.
Additional awards go to Bobbi Hampton and Nijae Carter as the Young Pathfinder Award recipients. The two helped facilitate discussions with teachers about their experiences as black students at Mankato West High School. And Jennifer and Richmond Clark, owners of Northside Hair Company, won the Business Pathfinder Award. Their shop’s community involvement includes activities at The House of Worship Church, Love in Mankato, MY Place and Juneteenth observances.
The community has a lot to be proud of. The 2020 award winners as well as previous winners embody the spirit of trying to make this the best place it can be. Inclusiveness and continuing discussion are key to achieving that.
In that same vein, the YWCA’s Time to Talk event Feb. 5 at the civic center will focus on how racial justice cannot be achieved without voter justice, a timely topic. Joining in that conversation is another way to hear a variety of perspectives and figure out if we can all work together to do better, just as MLK persuasively urged his audiences to do time and time again.
