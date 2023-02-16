Exactly one week ago, this corner commended the Biden Administration’s restraint in dealing with the Chinese spy balloon.
We are a great deal less impressed by what we’ve seen since — a near-daily series of military jet scrambles to down what were probably benign balloons. To all appearances, the criticism from the White House’s partisan opponents for its patience the previous week has prompted an overly aggressive, even trigger-happy, approach.
It remains unknown what exactly American aviators shot down last weekend over Alaska, the Canadian Yukon and Lake Huron. Unlike the giant balloon downed the previous Saturday off South Carolina, all were taken out in difficult-to-access locations, and little if anything has been recovered. It’s not even certain they were balloons, although that’s the term being used in the name of brevity.
It is known that they were all considerably smaller than the Chinese surveillance craft and flying at much lower altitudes. And while we’re hardly experts on the amount of civilian air traffic in the Arctic, we’re dubious of the White House’s claim that the Alaskan object posed a risk to that activity.
Some degree of overreaction to the Chinese incursion was probably inevitable. The commander of the joint U.S.-Canada air defense system is displeased — and rightly so — that a series of spy balloons have entered U.S. airspace undetected in recent years. But a more sensitive alarm threshold for aerial objects, as we’ve seen this past weekend, has its own set of drawbacks.
Not the least of which is that in the Lake Huron incident — which Gov. Tim Walz says involved planes from the Minnesota Air National Guard’s airbase in Duluth — the first missile missed the unknown object and presumably hit the water. No damage done — this time — but it should be a reminder that the target is not always hit. The more we shoot at things, the more likely it is that we’ll hit something we don’t want hit.
There is a happy medium somewhere between ineffective vigilance and frantic overreaction to the unknown. The sooner it is found — the sooner we stop firing expensive air-to-air missiles at weather balloons while still keeping spy craft out of U.S. (and Canadian) airspace — the better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.