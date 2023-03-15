Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&