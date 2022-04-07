It’s Opening Day, that annual signal that the seasons are changing. Spring and its renewal of life and hope is here, and so is the baseball season.
Well, not quite yet in Minnesota. Early April weather in the North Star State is capricious, and the Twins wisely put off their debut to Friday. Commissioner Rob Manfred (who cares not for the lowly fans without stadium suites) reportedly was pushing the Twins to play as scheduled this afternoon in Target Field, but the postponement was the right move.
Still, less than two months ago it seemed unlikely that we would have a start of any sort to the major league season. The Manfred-imposed lockout chilled the hot stove league while doing little to resolve the structural problems that tempt too many owners to tank.
Tanking is not the case with the Twins, who broke out of the lockout restraints with a flurry of transactions that reshaped the roster and landed one of the sport’s top players, shortstop Carlos Correa. The Twins had a disappointing 2021 season, but are once again viewed as a contender.
In the larger picture, baseball, which still clings to the label of “the national pastime,” has largely lost its grip on the American psyche. The NFL and NBA are clearly more popular than MLB.
Still, there is no other sport for which the beginning of its regular season entices capital letters. Opening Day retains a unique feel. Football thrives in the heart of the harvest season and basketball resumes in the chill of early winter, but baseball opens its blossoms in the spring with the flowers.
These remain stressful times, with a gruesome war in Europe, an inflationary economy and a fading but still present pandemic. Baseball doesn’t solve those problems, but its return is nevertheless soothing.
