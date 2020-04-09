Follow the bouncing ball:
On Saturday President Donald Trump, in a conference call with the various chief executives of American professional sports, urged them to get their games back onto the fields and arenas as swiftly as possible.
On Monday, some 48 hours later, Major League Baseball floated the outlines of a proposal for a May start to the season, with all games in the Phoenix area, no fans allowed and the players in off-field quarantine.
By Tuesday evening MLB was backing off the notion, describing it as just one of many proposals discussed by management and union as they seek a road back to normalcy in this year of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
What one critical commentator dubbed “the Arizona Bubble League” appears to be more infield popup than home run.
One cannot blame baseball, or any business, for looking for a way to resume. Indeed, fan-less games and limited, if not eliminated, travel may be inevitable components of any 2020 baseball season. But the Bubble League features a number of significant logistical hurdles, not the least of which is that it’s nasty hot in Phoenix in the summer and the majority of games would have to be played on spring training fields. Even if the proposal is practical, May seems a rather aggressive timeline.
But the true key question to resuming baseball — or basketball, hockey, football, etc. — should be: Can this be done without diverting important resources from the medical fight against the virus?
One irritant in the early days of the pandemic in this nation was how readily coronavirus tests were available to professional athletes and how scarce they were for the general population. Even now, not everybody who shows symptoms gets tested. The result is that we’re fighting the virus blind. We don’t really know how deeply the infection has spread.
We all crave normalcy. Normal ain’t happening in 2020, not in sports and not in our daily lives. The Arizona Bubble League, should it happen, would be at best a weak facsimile of normal. Big-time sports were among the first economic casualties of the virus, and they should not return before victory is in sight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.