For the first time in seven years, a highly contagious and deadly avian influenza is spreading through flocks of chickens and turkeys in states like Illinois, Indiana, South Dakota and Iowa.
The disease, which has been found in backyard flocks and commercial barns, has never shown to be a risk to humans, but it can be devastating to producers and costly to taxpayers and consumers.
The bird flu outbreak in 2015 killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion.
While the current, rapidly spreading outbreak brings justifiable worry, the good news is that producers and agriculture animal/food safety officials are much better prepared to identify, slow and eventually contain the outbreak.
Avian flu is carried in wild ducks and geese who have become well adapted to it and don’t suffer significant disease. But domestic birds have no protection against it and quickly become sick and die.
Poultry industry and government officials are implementing plans to more quickly stop the spread this time around, watching for early signs of the flu in flocks and destroying them quickly.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said the current outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza is not as severe as the outbreak of 2015, largely because poultry industry and government leaders learned so much in the last outbreak and have greatly expanded testing and quickly responding.
Vilsack served as agriculture secretary during the Barack Obama administration, when the earlier outbreak occurred, and he returned to the role under President Joe Biden.
Livestock producers of all kinds have also gotten much more careful about biosecurity over the past couple of decades after different types of diseases devastated their industries. There is no way to eliminate the risks but producers have done a lot to limit disease risks as much as possible.
No contagious and deadly disease can be taken lightly. But there is comfort in knowing the industry and officials have learned and will continue to learn and make progress to keep animals and the food system safer.
