The nation has hit the grim mark of 800,000 COVID-19 deaths and the omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, with its consequences, including the number of hospitalizations and deaths, still not known.
Still President Joe Biden continues to drag his feet on implementing a vaccine mandate for air travel. It’s time he takes action.
The White House has remained adamant that vaccination requirements for international travel to the United States are vital.
Yet no vaccine is required for domestic air travel. In fact passengers don’t even need to get tested for COVID-19 before or after domestic air travel. The only protections in place is to wear a mask while flying.
Mandating vaccination for all air travel for those who qualify for vaccinations makes sense on several levels.
Air circulation systems have been greatly improved on airliners, but there are still hundreds of people packed close together for hours at a time.
And passengers are likewise jammed together as they go through airport checkpoints and while waiting to board.
A vaccine requirement would also help protect the people and destinations that travelers are visiting. Finally, a mandate would be an important step in getting as many Americans as possible vaccinated.
Canada recently instituted a vaccine mandate not just for air travel but for train trips as well.
A vaccine mandate would be easily enforceable and seems logical to the public. In fact a large majority of Americans — about two-thirds — consistently say they want a vaccine mandate for air travel, according to multiple surveys over several months.
Biden has a record of dallying on policies that may politically harm him. He needs to take leadership on requiring vaccinations for all air travel, particularly now as a new variant shows the rapid spread of COVID-19 is far from over.
