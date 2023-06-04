President Joe Biden may be one of the most accomplished yet under-appreciated presidents in history.
Part of his poll ratings are abysmal. Just 33% of Americans think he’s doing a good job on the economy, according to the latest poll from the Associated Press that was taken before the debt ceiling issue was resolved. Only 24% say they think national economic conditions are in good shape.
But many reports downplay the fact that Biden’s overall approval ratings stand at 40%, about the same as the last year and half.
Historians and other objective observers have called the president’s accomplishments remarkable for having been completed in the first couple years of his first term. We’ve agreed.
But for skeptics, let’s look at the facts. Biden and his very strong team got the country out of the pandemic with so much money in hand with pandemic payments and family tax credits that pent up spending created inflation. That inflation, at one time as high as 9%, is now about half of that.
Biden and team did a masterful job getting bipartisan support for one of the largest infrastructure bills in U.S. history. Roads are finally getting fixed. Bridges are being made safe. Airports are getting upgraded. Commerce is happening from small towns to big cities.
Job growth continues to far outpace what any expert thought would happen. There have been news reports for months and years about a recession that still hasn’t happened.
Yes, pent up demand and thousands of dollars logically stressed supply chains and raised prices. Now the supply chain issues seem all but gone. Fixed.
And Biden also won passage of the bipartisan CHIPS bill, which has jump-started a domestic computer chip making industry so we no longer have to rely on China and other unfriendly nations. Hundreds of millions of dollars are being invested in states around the country that are getting new computer chip manufacturing plants. (Most of the investments are in red states).
And finally, Biden and his team averted worldwide financial disaster by coming to agreement with House Republicans on the debt ceiling bill. Biden wisley allowed Republicans to take some credit as he told other Democrats to downplay their role and the size of their win.
It’s not surprising people don’t think the economic conditions of the country are good. Interest rates are higher than in the past and inflation exceeds the 1% and 2% we’re used to. Both negatives cannot be completely laid at Biden’s feet. Still, the president acknowledges the buck stops with him, and he’s willing to take some of the blame.
Of course, he has his right wing media detractors who ignited fires on social media with fallacies about his recent mishap while giving the commencement speech at the Air Force Academy. The president tripped on a sandbag on stage that was holding down equipment.
The president got up quickly — quicker than Bruce Springsteen who also recently fell on stage — and smiled about the whole incident, later saying he got “sandbagged.”
That might be a fitting metaphor for how those who were polled give him most of the blame but almost none of the credit for the bad and good of the fickle economy. Biden’s accomplishments are certainly under appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.