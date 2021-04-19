A coalition of major businesses and investors are calling on President Joe Biden to go big on climate change goals.
The companies, including Coca-Cola, Google and Apple, want Biden to set a goal that would call for cutting America's greenhouse gas emission by at least 50% below 2005 in just the next 10 years.
Even companies with major energy holdings, such as General Electric and Edison, signed the letter.
That target is nearly double the previous commitment made by the United States.
The bold declaration counters the idea that big business embraces the continued use of fossil fuels or that renewables are more expensive. Improved technology and economies of scale now make renewables as cheap or cheaper than fossil fuels.
Business leaders know that today's energy supply is unsustainable and unsafe. They understand that the changed climate, with more damaging storms and temperatures, is increasingly costly in dollars and in human suffering.
The letter to Biden, from more than 300 companies and investors, is also another sign of the growing fissure between the GOP and corporate America. The Republican Party's dismissal of science-based data, it's growing acceptance of conspiracy theories and its attempts to restrict voting rights has driven away its once solid corporate support.
Biden already backs the goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and will soon announce his nonbinding but important emission reduction goals for this decade.
A zero-emissions future will boost the economy, create millions of well-paying jobs, protect human health and ease the burden on the environment.
The backing of more ambitious carbon-reduction goals by corporate America is a perfect message as Earth Day approaches on April 22.
