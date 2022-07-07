Athletics, as we noted a couple weeks ago regarding Title IX, is the tail that wags the dog of higher education. A week ago today we saw that TV money wags the tail of college athletics.
The freshest piece of evidence supporting that statement is the sudden expansion of the Big Ten conference with the addition of the Los Angeles powerhouse programs, UCLA and USC. That development went from apparent trial balloon to done deal in a matter of hours last week.
The Big Ten, which not so long ago truly had 10 members, will have 16 when the Bruins and Trojans officially join in 2024, and further expansion seems almost inevitable. And a conference that was once emphatically Midwest will have a coast-to-coast presence, stretching from Southern California to New Jersey.
Behind this move — and last year’s announcement that Texas and Oklahoma would leave the Big 12 to join the SEC — is the competition between ESPN and Fox for viewers, particularly in college football. The SEC is aligned with ESPN, the Big Ten with Fox, and the two broadcast entities crave promotable national matchups.
The so-called Power 5 conferences are being whittled down to a Power 2, with the remnants of the Pac-12, Big 12 and ACC abandoned as their strongest members chase television cash.
The University of Minnesota, a founding member of the Big Ten, profits financially from the clout and power of the Big Ten Network. But the conference’s bloated membership exacts a price.
College football has thrived for generations on traditional regional rivalries, and the Gophers’ “trophy games” with Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan — for Floyd of Rosedale, the Paul Bunyan Axe and the Little Brown Jug — are three of the sport’s most famous rivalries. The Gophers already no longer play Michigan annually, and the continued expansion of the conference makes it likely that the Iowa and Wisconsin games will eventually get rotated off the schedule.
Fox and ESPN care not about that. They want national names to hype on a weekly basis.
Which raises the very real possibility that they will eventually press to splinter the inflated Big Ten and SEC to smaller conferences so that every week pits blue bloods against each other. Why mess around with Michigan vs. Minnesota or Indiana vs. USC rather than Michigan vs. USC?
