The popularity of BMX racing exploded during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing when BMX officially became a medal sport.
But for enthusiasts of the sport — including a Mankato group — the love of racing around a track featuring hills, jumps and turns has been instilled in them for decades.
Minnesota has long been a hotbed for BMX. There are 300 BMX tracks in the country and Minnesota has a high share of those with 11 tracks, stretching from Detroit Lakes to the north to Faribault.
Last weekend the Mankato Area BMX track hosted the DK Gold Club North Central Championship Series 2022, with more than 500 bikers coming from several states.
The Mankato track, in the Lime Valley industrial area, is considered one of the best in the state. That didn’t happen by accident, but through the long efforts of scores of volunteers.
The local organization started in 1982 with a modest track along Stoltzman Road. A new track was then built next to Rasmussen Woods. But as they outgrew the space and had no way to expand the facility, the group in 2006 began looking for a new site. Fortunately, the city of Mankato stepped in, giving a 9-acre parcel to them, and an army of volunteers constructed the current track, which opened in 2008.
Many taking part in the sport have passed it down from generation to generation, with bikers ranging from age 2 to over 60. The ability to enjoy the sport throughout life is one of its attractions.
While the races are definitely competitive, those taking part build friendships with rivals as they share their love for the sport.
While BMX continues to grow, the related sport of mountain biking is also seeing strong popularity and also includes a strong Mankato presence, with events and tournaments frequently held at Mount Kato.
While BMX bikes are designed and built to ride on smooth surfaces and perform jumps and tricks, mountain bikes are primarily designed for off-road riding on rough terrain.
The Minnesota High School Cycling League has seen the number of school teams grow dramatically. When the program started in 2012, there were just 150 riders participating from grades six through 12 across the state. Now there are more than 80 teams and about 2,400 athletes riding the different competitive trails across Minnesota.
Mankato should be proud of its place as a stronghold for biking sports, as well as for all those who simply bike the trails for enjoyment. Getting youth and adults out biking is a healthy pastime and the community should continue to support expanding opportunities.
