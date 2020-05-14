The farm safety bill that is now expected to pass in the final days of the legislative session doesn’t match its sponsors’ initial ambitions.
But those ambitions came before the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting recession. Salvaging the legislation, even in truncated form, is an accomplishment for Rep. Jeff Brand, D-St. Peter; Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake; and Sen. Nick Frentz, D-North Mankato.
They were motivated by a string of deaths in grain-storage accidents over the past year in Minnesota, and specifically that of Landon Gran, an 18-year-old St. Peter High School student who died in a grain bin last August. His mother, Michele Gran, testified for the measure at the Capitol early in the session.
The bill will expand an existing farm safety grant program to include grain bins and appropriates $50,000 for that purpose. That’s only a fifth of the original proposal, but considering the budgetary problems the state now faces with the pandemic having savaged the economy, it’s something.
Brand said he expects this program to be further expanded in future years. That will likely require a healthier economy. Helping farmers add auger cages and safety harnesses doesn’t project to ever be a top priority, and it’s reasonable for lawmakers to be wary even of small expenditures in the face of such a giant projected deficit.
But a small step forward is better than standing still.
