A bipartisan plan at the Minnesota Legislature to replenish and sustain funding for four emergency homeless shelters in Ramsey County will be a good step toward meeting the state’s commitment to eliminating homelessness.
The four shelters were established with federal COVID aid and set up in an old hospital, college dorm, convent and a nonprofit building as homeless people began setting up “camps” in various Ramsey County parks. Sen. Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, and Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, have authored companion bills in their respective houses that would authorize $14.5 million annually for the next five years to keep the shelters operating.
Senjem was struck by the problem in the summer of 2020 when he began a walking regimen around the state Capitol near Interstate 35E and the Mississippi River.
“You see the plight of these people. The plight of these people in winter is much more harsh,” Senjem told the Star Tribune. “It’s 20-below and someone is sleeping under a bridge. We all think about and feel for these people and wonder how we can help.”
The need to help should go beyond political and geographic boundaries, said Senjem, a retired Mayo Clinic administrator.
The $14.5 million operating cost would take a miniscule part of the state’s $9.3 billion budget surplus. The four temporary shelters house 450 men, women and children. Ramsey County also has spent $35 million of its COVID aid to support the shelters.
The shelters clearly have helped keep people from living on the streets or in camps. A homeless count of people living outside in St. Paul totaled 400 in the summer of 2020. A March 16 count showed 26 people living outside.
There was an 8% increase in homeless people who found shelter in 2021 in the Mankato area, but even then, the local Connections Shelter reported its longest ever waiting list.
We would like to see Senjem and Moran expand their bill to help fund homeless shelters around the state. The emergency homeless shelters in Mankato and St. Peter, run by nonprofits and churches, are always in need of funding due to increasing demand.
That could be tied to local governments expanding their housing development authority tax levies for permanent affordable housing, as in Ramsey County.
And we should applaud Senjem and Moran for finding common ground. Homelessness should not be a partisan issue.
