Water treatment plants. Leaky roofs in university buildings. Safety upgrades at places like the Minnesota Security Hospital. States parks, trails and roads.
These are the state assets Minnesota legislators must attend to. The list goes on and on. Some $1.9 billion worth of projects.
The good news is that the Minnesota House passed the previously agreed to bonding bill on a large 91-43 bipartisan vote with 21 Republicans voting with Democrats. The passage easily met the 60% threshold needed to pass borrowing bills.
Many important proposals have passed this year in record time with Democrats controlling the Legislature and the governor’s office. The bonding bill appears headed in the same direction.
That’s not only good for legislative expediency, but it’s about dollars and sense. With inflation at about 6.5%, the delaying of any projects costs the state and taxpayers millions of dollars.
The $1.9 billion bill was split into a $1.5 billion part that relies on state borrowing and a $400 million part that will be paid with cash from the $17.5 billion surplus. The vote on the $400 million part was even more bipartisan with a 98-36 vote.
Democrats have taken that separate bill strategy so they can assure they get something done. They could pass the $400 million with a simple majority. They say they will up that amount if Republicans in the Senate don’t go along with the bonding part of the bill.
Senate Republicans say they will tie their votes (7 are needed to reach 60% in the 34-33 Senate held by Democrats) if Democrats go along with unspecified tax cuts also. Democrats have already proposed some tax cuts including child care tax credits and reducing Social Security taxes, so the hope is reasonable people will prevail and a deal will be reached.
We’ve always winced at using a bonding bill to negotiate for other pet projects. Isn’t the bonding bill aimed at serving the people whatever their political affiliation? It’s aimed at protecting local, county and state infrastructure like roads and bridges. There’s no waste in upgrading a wastewater treatment plant. And there should be no politics in that decision.
So if you’re bargaining with bonding projects, you’re putting taxpayers up for your collateral. We hope Senate Republicans would not bargain away or make conditional their support for $245 million for transportation projects, $175 million for parks, trails and flood projects or $31 million for National Guard armories.
Those who voted for the bipartisan House bills deserve credit for doing the right thing for Minnesotans. Let’s hope that can be a habit when it gets to the Senate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.