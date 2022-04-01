We give credit to the DFL and GOP caucuses in the House and Senate and Gov. Tim Walz for their joint effort to pass legislation to research ALS and to provide support for caregivers of ALS patients.
We have been quick to criticize political gamesmanship and the growing cancer of partisanship, so we enthusiastically congratulate elected leaders when they act in bipartisan ways for the good of Minnesotans.
The legislation providers $20 million for ALS research in Minnesota; that money will likely go to the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic. ALS, sometimes called Lou Gehrig’s disease after the famous baseball player who contracted it, is a debilitating and deadly disease that causes the body’s muscles, including those involved in breathing and speech, to shut down.
The bill was authored by longtime state Sen. David Tomassoni, of Chisolm, who has the disease. Tomassoni was a longtime Democrat, but switched to an independent recently to be closer to the view of his Iron Range constituency.
Tomassoni made an impassioned speech with the help of a speech-generating device at a bill signing ceremony Wednesday, saying the bill offers “hope.”
The bill passed unanimously in the Senate and on a 121-9 vote in the House. The bill also offers $5 million to support caregivers of ALS patients.
While the $25 million may not seem like much with a state surplus of about $9.25 billion, it’s a boost for needed research and sends a signal that Republicans and Democrats can come together to serve the interests and the needs of Minnesotans.
Both parties also agreed on the plans to divest Russian investments from the state investment fund as a way to support Ukraine.
We hope to see more bipartisanship this session on the state’s other serious and pressing problems.
